BATTERY DANCE to Present Free Community Workshops This August
Sessions will span flamenco, tap, Chinese, Ecuadorian and Indian dance styles for all experience levels.
Battery Dance presents free community dance workshops this August as a part of the Battery Dance Festival. New Yorkers of all ages and experience levels are invited to move, learn, and connect through dance. Each workshop will introduce participants to a different dance style and cultural tradition, creating an accessible and joyful space for discovery and community engagement. Workshops offer a unique opportunity to learn directly from artists while celebrating the diversity and energy of New York City's dance community.
August 3:
8/3 : Soles de Duende (New York)
7pm-8pm
Style: Rhythm workshop with influences in Flamenco, Tap and Kathak
Location: Rhythmic Arts Center: 175 E 105th St, New York, NY 10029
August 10:
Jessee Leigh Robinson (New York)
10:00am - 11:00am
Style: Tap
Level: Intermediate
Location: Rhythmic Arts Center: 175 E 105th St, New York, NY 10029
Ashley Liang Dance Company (New York)
4:00pm - 4:45pm
Style: Classical Chinese
Level: Beginner
Location: Wagner Park, 20 Battery Place
Battery Dance (New York)
5:00pm - 5:45pm
Style: Contemporary
Level: Beginner
Location: Wagner Park, 20 Battery Place
Ina Medhanet (Atlanta)
6:00pm - 6:45pm
Style: Somatic Movement and Grooves
Level: Beginner
Location: Wagner Park, 20 Battery Place
Allpayana Danza Tradicional Ecuatoriana (New York)
7:00pm -7:45pm
Style: Ecuadorian Dance
Level: Beginner
Location: Wagner Park, 20 Battery Place
August 11:
Cía. Elías Aguirre (Spain)
10:00am - 11:30am
Style: Contemporary
Level: Intermediate
Location: Battery Dance Studios: 380 Broadway, 5th floor New York, NY 10013
August 12:
Maria-Luiza Dimulescu & Camelia Neagoe (Romania)
10:00am - 11:30am
Style: Contemporary
Level: Beginner / Intermediate
Location: Battery Dance Studios: 380 Broadway, 5th floor New York, NY 10013
August 13:
Movimento em Foco (Brazil)
10:00am - 11:30am
Style: Jazz
Level: Beginner / Intermediate
Location: Battery Dance Studios: 380 Broadway, 5th floor New York, NY 10013
August 14:
Mailantia Dance Company (Taiwan)
10:00am - 11:30am
Style: Contemporary
Level: Beginner / Intermediate
Location: Battery Dance Studios: 380 Broadway, 5th floor New York, NY 10013
August 15:
Battery Dance (New York)
10:00am - 11:30am
Style: Contemporary
Level: Beginner / Intermediate
Location: Battery Dance Studios: 380 Broadway, 5th floor New York, NY 10013
Sindhoor Natya - Navarasa (New York)
10:00am - 11:30am
Style: Indian Dance
Level: Beginner / Intermediate
Location: Battery Dance Studios: 380 Broadway, 5th floor New York, NY 10013
The events are part of the Battery Dance Festival which returns to the waterfront and transforms Wagner Park into a vibrant hub of movement, music, and cultural celebration in partnership with Battery Park City Authority. On Tuesday, August 11, 2026, the performances officially begin as the Festival proudly celebrates its legacy as New York City's longest-running free public dance festival-an unforgettable annual tradition that brings together extraordinary artists and audiences from around the world.
BATTERY DANCE FESTIVAL, New York City's longest-running free public dance festival, was established by Battery Dance as the Downtown Dance Festival in 1982. Originally envisioned and conducted as an 'art in the workplace' series, the festival brought hundreds of free noontime dance performances to lower Manhattan public spaces, including South Street Seaport, One Chase Plaza, City Hall, and, for many years, the World Trade Center Plaza. Gratefully in partnership with Battery Park City Authority, the Festival will present the 45th iteration at the stunning waterfront at Wagner Park, offering exhilarating performances and building community where audiences are invited to enjoy, move, connect, and celebrate together. https://batterydance.org/battery-dance-festival/
ABOUT BATTERY DANCE
Founded by Jonathan Hollander in 1976 in lower Manhattan, Battery Dance now serves as one of America's leading cultural ambassadors, connecting the world through dance. With its exceptional team of dancers who also serve as teaching artists and choreographers, the Company pursues artistic excellence and social relevance, creating vibrant new works, performing on the world's stages, presenting dance in public spaces, serving the field of dance with low-cost studios in its home in Tribeca and teaching people of all ages with special attention to the disadvantaged and areas of conflict. Battery Dance is committed to enhancing the cultural vibrancy of its home community in New York City, extending programming throughout the U.S., and building bridges worldwide through international cultural exchange with programs in 75 countries to date https://batterydance.org/