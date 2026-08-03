BATTERY DANCE to Present Free Community Workshops This August

Battery Dance presents free community dance workshops this August as a part of the Battery Dance Festival. New Yorkers of all ages and experience levels are invited to move, learn, and connect through dance. Each workshop will introduce participants to a different dance style and cultural tradition, creating an accessible and joyful space for discovery and community engagement. Workshops offer a unique opportunity to learn directly from artists while celebrating the diversity and energy of New York City's dance community.

August 3:

8/3 : Soles de Duende (New York)

7pm-8pm

Style: Rhythm workshop with influences in Flamenco, Tap and Kathak

Location: Rhythmic Arts Center: 175 E 105th St, New York, NY 10029

August 10:

Jessee Leigh Robinson (New York)

10:00am - 11:00am

Style: Tap

Level: Intermediate

Location: Rhythmic Arts Center: 175 E 105th St, New York, NY 10029

Ashley Liang Dance Company (New York)

4:00pm - 4:45pm

Style: Classical Chinese

Level: Beginner

Location: Wagner Park, 20 Battery Place

Battery Dance (New York)

5:00pm - 5:45pm

Style: Contemporary

Level: Beginner

Location: Wagner Park, 20 Battery Place

Ina Medhanet (Atlanta)

6:00pm - 6:45pm

Style: Somatic Movement and Grooves

Level: Beginner

Location: Wagner Park, 20 Battery Place

Allpayana Danza Tradicional Ecuatoriana (New York)

7:00pm -7:45pm

Style: Ecuadorian Dance

Level: Beginner

Location: Wagner Park, 20 Battery Place

August 11:

Cía. Elías Aguirre (Spain)

10:00am - 11:30am

Style: Contemporary

Level: Intermediate

Location: Battery Dance Studios: 380 Broadway, 5th floor New York, NY 10013

August 12:

Maria-Luiza Dimulescu & Camelia Neagoe (Romania)

10:00am - 11:30am

Style: Contemporary

Level: Beginner / Intermediate

Location: Battery Dance Studios: 380 Broadway, 5th floor New York, NY 10013

August 13:

Movimento em Foco (Brazil)

10:00am - 11:30am

Style: Jazz

Level: Beginner / Intermediate

Location: Battery Dance Studios: 380 Broadway, 5th floor New York, NY 10013

August 14:

Mailantia Dance Company (Taiwan)

10:00am - 11:30am

Style: Contemporary

Level: Beginner / Intermediate

Location: Battery Dance Studios: 380 Broadway, 5th floor New York, NY 10013

August 15:

Battery Dance (New York)

10:00am - 11:30am

Style: Contemporary

Level: Beginner / Intermediate

Location: Battery Dance Studios: 380 Broadway, 5th floor New York, NY 10013

Sindhoor Natya - Navarasa (New York)

10:00am - 11:30am

Style: Indian Dance

Level: Beginner / Intermediate

Location: Battery Dance Studios: 380 Broadway, 5th floor New York, NY 10013

The events are part of the Battery Dance Festival which returns to the waterfront and transforms Wagner Park into a vibrant hub of movement, music, and cultural celebration in partnership with Battery Park City Authority. On Tuesday, August 11, 2026, the performances officially begin as the Festival proudly celebrates its legacy as New York City's longest-running free public dance festival-an unforgettable annual tradition that brings together extraordinary artists and audiences from around the world.

BATTERY DANCE FESTIVAL, New York City's longest-running free public dance festival, was established by Battery Dance as the Downtown Dance Festival in 1982. Originally envisioned and conducted as an 'art in the workplace' series, the festival brought hundreds of free noontime dance performances to lower Manhattan public spaces, including South Street Seaport, One Chase Plaza, City Hall, and, for many years, the World Trade Center Plaza. Gratefully in partnership with Battery Park City Authority, the Festival will present the 45th iteration at the stunning waterfront at Wagner Park, offering exhilarating performances and building community where audiences are invited to enjoy, move, connect, and celebrate together. https://batterydance.org/battery-dance-festival/

ABOUT BATTERY DANCE

Founded by Jonathan Hollander in 1976 in lower Manhattan, Battery Dance now serves as one of America's leading cultural ambassadors, connecting the world through dance. With its exceptional team of dancers who also serve as teaching artists and choreographers, the Company pursues artistic excellence and social relevance, creating vibrant new works, performing on the world's stages, presenting dance in public spaces, serving the field of dance with low-cost studios in its home in Tribeca and teaching people of all ages with special attention to the disadvantaged and areas of conflict. Battery Dance is committed to enhancing the cultural vibrancy of its home community in New York City, extending programming throughout the U.S., and building bridges worldwide through international cultural exchange with programs in 75 countries to date https://batterydance.org/

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