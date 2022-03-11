BATSU! NYC Returns After Two Year Hiatus And Announces New Partnership With Japanese Restaurant, Kogame

BATSU! NYC holds its grand reopening event on March 11, 2022 at 7pm ET. This local favorite has been on hiatus since March 2020, when they closed their doors for the pandemic. Now, they're welcoming audiences back to a reimagined immersive experience featuring new performances and an exclusive menu.

The batsu game is a Japanese style of comedy that features a series of challenges, where losers face hilarious punishments. The BATSU! NYC experience is a cultural fusion that merges this Japanese game with American comedy when four warriors face off in comedic challenges to avoid painful, humiliating, and ridiculous punishments.

"We couldn't be more excited to re-open BATSU! after this two year gap," Jay Painter, Founder and Artistic Director shared. "We're looking forward to connecting with our community over some laughs, memories, and the amazing food that Kogame is bringing to the East Village."

In addition to introducing original opening performances, BATSU! NYC is joined by Kogame, a new restaurant by Kamehachi - Chicago's premiere Japanese restaurant. Kogame has created a custom menu for the BATSU! NYC experience.

"With BATSU! we're giving New Yorkers the opportunity to learn about a piece of Japanese culture first-hand," said Noriko Sato, founding member and co-host of BATSU! NYC. "We all need a bit of laughter these days. I believe that we are serving the community through comedy." Sato has been with BATSU! NYC since the company's first performance.

The journey begins when audiences enter through a speakeasy-style entrance and into the world of BATSU! - an immersive adventure that fuses the Japanese batsu game with authentic Japanese food, featuring some of the best performers in the city.

BATSU! NYC is a majority AAPI-owned business and proud collaboration between Face Off Unlimited and Kogame. The New York City-based comedy group and Japanese restaurant are using their platforms to promote positive international fellowship through the fusion of food, comedy, and culture.