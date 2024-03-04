BARBIE THE MOVIE IN CONCERT Will Embark on Tour This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Barbie The Movie In Concert is hitting the road this summer!

Venues across the nation will be transformed into Barbie Land as guests experience Barbie the Movie like never before! The full-length feature film will be accompanied live by the Barbie Land Sinfonietta, a musically renowned, all-women, majority women-of-color orchestra conducted by Macy Schmidt.

Barbie fans of all ages are invited to celebrate the music of the film in a one-of-a-kind immersive experience, featuring specialty limited-edition merchandise, photo opportunities, VIP experiences, and more!

The tour kicks off on July 2 in Tampa, FL. Check out the full list of dates below!

Barbie the Movie In Concert Tour Dates

July 2, 2024 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 3, 2024 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 5, 2024 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

July 6, 2024 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 7, 2024 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

July 8, 2024 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 9, 2024 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

July 10, 2024 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 12, 2024 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

July 13, 2024 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 14, 2024 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

July 15, 2024 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theater

July 17, 2024 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 18, 2024 Salt Lake City, UT Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 20, 2024 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

July 21, 2024 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

July 25, 2024 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 26, 2024 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheater

July 27, 2024 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

July 28, 2024 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 30, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 31, 2024 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

August 2, 2024 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 3, 2024 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

August 4, 2024 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

August 6, 2024 Birmingham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

August 7, 2024 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

August 8, 2024 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 9, 2024 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

August 10, 2024 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 11, 2024 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

August 12, 2024 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

August 14, 2024 Darien Lake, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 15, 2024 Hartford, CT The XFINITY Theatre

August 16, 2024 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

August 17, 2024 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 18, 2024 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

About Barbie

Barbie is a 2023 fantasy comedy film directed by Greta Gerwig from a screenplay she wrote with Noah Baumbach. Based on the eponymous fashion dolls by Mattel, it is the first live-action Barbie film after numerous computer-animated films and specials.

The film stars Margot Robbie as the title character and Ryan Gosling as Ken, and follows them on a journey of self-discovery through both Barbieland and the real world following an existential crisis. It is also a commentary regarding patriarchy and the effects of feminism. The supporting cast includes America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Will Ferrell.

Barbie premiered at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023, and was released in the United States on July 21. The film has grossed $1.446 billion and achieved several milestones, including the highest-grossing film of 2023 and the 14th highest-grossing film of all time.

Named one of the top 10 films of 2023 by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute, it received critical acclaim and other accolades, including eight Academy Awardnominations (including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Gosling, and Best Supporting Actress for Ferrera) and won two Golden Globe Awards (Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Original Song for "What Was I Made For?").