BARBIE THE MOVIE IN CONCERT Will Embark on Tour This Summer

Barbie The Movie In Concert is hitting the road this summer!
Venues across the nation will be transformed into Barbie Land as guests experience Barbie the Movie like never before! The full-length feature film will be accompanied live by the Barbie Land Sinfonietta, a musically renowned, all-women, majority women-of-color orchestra conducted by Macy Schmidt.
Barbie fans of all ages are invited to celebrate the music of the film in a one-of-a-kind immersive experience, featuring specialty limited-edition merchandise, photo opportunities, VIP experiences, and more!
The tour kicks off on July 2 in Tampa, FL. Check out the full list of dates below!
July 2, 2024 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 3, 2024 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 5, 2024 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park
July 6, 2024 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 7, 2024 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
July 8, 2024 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 9, 2024 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
July 10, 2024 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 12, 2024 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheatre
July 13, 2024 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 14, 2024 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
July 15, 2024 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theater
July 17, 2024 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
July 18, 2024 Salt Lake City, UT Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 20, 2024 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
July 21, 2024 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre
July 25, 2024 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 26, 2024 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheater
July 27, 2024 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
July 28, 2024 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 30, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
July 31, 2024 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
August 2, 2024 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 3, 2024 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
August 4, 2024 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
August 6, 2024 Birmingham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
August 7, 2024 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
August 8, 2024 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
August 9, 2024 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
August 10, 2024 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 11, 2024 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
August 12, 2024 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
August 14, 2024 Darien Lake, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 15, 2024 Hartford, CT The XFINITY Theatre
August 16, 2024 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
August 17, 2024 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
August 18, 2024 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Barbie is a 2023 fantasy comedy film directed by Greta Gerwig from a screenplay she wrote with Noah Baumbach. Based on the eponymous fashion dolls by Mattel, it is the first live-action Barbie film after numerous computer-animated films and specials.
The film stars Margot Robbie as the title character and Ryan Gosling as Ken, and follows them on a journey of self-discovery through both Barbieland and the real world following an existential crisis. It is also a commentary regarding patriarchy and the effects of feminism. The supporting cast includes America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Will Ferrell.
Barbie premiered at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023, and was released in the United States on July 21. The film has grossed $1.446 billion and achieved several milestones, including the highest-grossing film of 2023 and the 14th highest-grossing film of all time.
Named one of the top 10 films of 2023 by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute, it received critical acclaim and other accolades, including eight Academy Awardnominations (including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Gosling, and Best Supporting Actress for Ferrera) and won two Golden Globe Awards (Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Original Song for "What Was I Made For?").
