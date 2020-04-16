BANDSTAND National Tour Concludes Early Due to Pandemic

Originally scheduled with engagements through the summer, the national tour of BANDSTAND has ended its run early due to public health and safety concerns surrounding Covid-19.

The tour played its final performance on March 12, 2020 in Easton, PA. Ticket holders for canceled performances should contact their point of purchase for additional information.



In an Instagram post announcing the premature closure, the production wrote, "BANDSTAND will always hold a special place in our hearts. It is a powerful and moving piece of theatre, and we are proud of and humbled by the first class company - cast, crew, and staff - who brought it life across the country. Thank you to the theatres across the country who presented this show and the passionate fans who came to see it. There is no experience like live theatre, and we are grateful to have shared it with so many of you."

It's 1945. As America's soldiers come home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, Private First Class Donny Novitski, singer and songwriter, struggles to rebuild the life he left behind. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation's next great musical superstars, Donny sees a lifeline for himself and some fellow veterans that gives them the purpose they so desperately need. Together, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice, and finally feel like they have a place to call home.

Bandstand is both a peppy celebration of can-do spirit and a more somber exploration of what American servicemen experienced when they marched home from World War II. It's a great argument for why theater can sometimes tell a story more boldly and more viscerally (The New York Times). The show defies you not to be moved (Time Out New York). The award-winning Bandstand design team includes Tony Award nominee David Korins and associate Justin West (Scenic Design), Tony Award winner Paloma Young (Costume Design), Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter (Lighting Design), Tony Award nominee Greg Anthony Rassen (Co-Orchestrator and Music Arranger), Tony Award winner and 2017 Tony Award nominee Bill Elliott (Co-Orchestrator), Fred Lassen (Music Supervisor), Gina Rattan (Tour Director), J. Jared Janas and Dave Bova (Makeup, Hair and Wig Design). Casting by Kate Lumpkin, CSA.





