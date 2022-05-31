BAD TRIP New York's Most Outrageous Storytelling Show Announces One Year Anniversary Celebration

From unknown Zoom comedy show during the 2020 lockdown, to transforming into a popular sold out Brooklyn pop up show, Bad Trip one of NYC's comedy scene's best kept secrets will be celebrating their one year anniversary on Monday, June 6th at 8:30 p.m. at TV Eye. "Bad Trip," is unlike any other comedy show not just because the performers have to share their most personal and cringey stories from their past, but because the audience is required to participate.

After each story is told there is a Q&A where the audience gets to dive deeper into the hilarious tales they just heard. The audience is also incentivized to listen carefully since throughout the night there is storytelling trivia where they can win free drinks for answering questions about the stories they just heard.

Creator and host of Bad Trip, Joey Rinaldi says, "I wanted to give audiences the chance to forget their own personal traumas by listening to storytellers share their own comedically spun traumas. I mean, what connects us better than collective misery? I want people to leave feeling exponentially better about their own lives."

This unapologetic performance featured at Bad Trip hopes to boost the audience's self-esteem better than any therapy session. The relatable and endearing tales shared at this show will warm your heart while simultaneously giving you secondhand embarrassment with stories that will make you say, "Thank God that didn't happen to me."

Bad Trip One Year Anniversary Show

8:30 p.m. Monday, 6

TV Eye 1647 Weirfield St, Ridgewood, NY 11385

Learn more at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bad-trip-one-year-anniversary-show-tickets-350196355727?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.