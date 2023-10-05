Audra McDonald, Neil Patrick Harris & More to Narrate Disney's 2023 Candlelight Processional in EPCOT

Audra McDonald, Neil Patrick Harris, Jordan Fisher, Marlee Matlin, and more will serve as 2023 narrators for Disney World's annual Candlelight Procession in EPCOT.

The extensive list of readers also includes Chrissy Metz, Luis Fonsi, Ann-Margret, Simu Liu, John Stamos, Brendan Fraser, Eva Longoria, Joey McIntyre, Sterling K. Brown, Steven Curtis Chapman, and Lisa Ling. Check out the schedules for each reader below!

Each night in Epcot throughout the holiday season, a celebrity narrator tells the story of Christmas, recounting the biblical tale of a savior born in Bethlehem. Woven into the production are stirring songs of hope and joy performed by an orchestra and massed choir.

Lineup of Readers For 2023

Chrissy Metz: Nov. 24-25

Luis Fonsi: Nov. 26-27

Ann-Margret: Nov. 28-29

Simu Liu: Nov. 30-Dec. 2

John Stamos: Dec. 3-5

Neil Patrick Harris: Dec. 6-8

Marlee Matlin: Dec. 9-11

Brendan Fraser: Dec. 12-14

Eva Longoria: Dec. 15-16

Joey McIntyre: Dec. 17-18

Sterling K. Brown: Dec. 19-20

Jordan Fisher: Dec. 21-23

Steven Curtis Chapman: Dec. 24-26

Audra McDonald: Dec. 27-28

Lisa Ling: Dec. 29-30

Disney has revealed that this year marks McDonald and Fisher's first times narrating the procession. The Candlelight Processional is included with the standard Epcot admission. Dining packages for the event will go onsale on October 17. Visitors will also be able to enjoy 15 holiday-themed kitchens, special light displays, a scavenger hunt, and appearances by Santa Claus.

The winner of a record-breaking six Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards and an Emmy, Audra McDonald won Tonys for her performances in Carousel, Master Class, Ragtime, A Raisin in the Sun, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess and Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill , which also served as the vehicle for her Olivier-nominated 2017 West End debut.

Known for iconic roles such as Barney Stinson in "How I Met Your Mother," Neil Patrick Harris is a five-time Emmy Award®-winner, with notable guest appearances on such shows as "American Horror Story" and "Glee." Among many theatrical credits, he won a Tony Award® for his performance as Hedwig in the Broadway production of Hedwig and The Angry Inch. He was recently seen in Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

Jordan Fisher has been seen on Broadway as “Evan” in Dear Evan Hansen, as "John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton" in Hamilton and, most recently, as "Anthony" in Sweeney Todd. He also appeared as “Mark” in Fox’s Emmy-nominated “Rent: Live" and as "Doody" in "Grease Live!”