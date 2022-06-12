Audience Reacts To Remarks From Andrew Lloyd Webber At CINDERELLA Closing Performance

At today's closing performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, director Laurence Connor took to the stage following the performance to talk about the creative process of cold opening the production on the West End, and to commend the company including leading lady Carrie Hope Fletcher.

He also shared remarks from the show's composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber. Upon mention of Webber, the audience vocally reacted - booing.

Webber's noted remarked "I am hugely sorry not to be able to be with you today, but I want to thank everyone from our fabulous cast, crew and musicians, the superb creative team..."

"I keep thinking if only we had opened three months later, we wouldn't have had to postpone our opening twice because of COVID. I promise you we would have been here for a very long time to come."

"My huge thanks to everyone. We kept the government's feet to the flames and led the charge to the West End opening again. It might have been a costly mistake, but I am proud of what we did and will forever be grateful to everyone who supported me."

In response to the terms 'costly mistake,' the audience once again responded vocally.

"Cinderella got some of the best reviews of my career and I am immensely proud of it and it's hugely due to you all..." concluded Webber's note.

A revised version of Cinderella is expected to open on Broadway next season.

Hear the full remarks and watch the entire curtain call in the video below.