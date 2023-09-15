Atlantic Theater Company Cancels Weekend Performances of INFINITE LIFE Due To Covid-19

The Atlantic Theater Company has canceled this weekend's performances of Infinite Life, the world premiere play from Pulitzer Prize winner Annie Baker due to Covid. Performances from September 15- 17 will be affected by the cancellation.

Infinite Life began performances on Friday, August 18th, and opened on Tuesday, September 12th at the Linda Gross Theater (330 West 20th Street) and recently announced an extension through Saturday, October 14th.

The cast of Infinite Life features Marylouise Burke (True West), Mia Katigbak (Scenes From a Marriage), Christina Kirk (Clybourne Park), Kristine Nielsen (Tony Award nominee, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike), Brenda Pressley (The Lyons), and Pete Simpson (Is This a Room).



Five women in Northern California sit outside on chaise lounges and philosophize. A surprisingly funny inquiry into the complexity of suffering, and what it means to desire in a body that's failing you.



Infinite Life features sets by dots, costumes by Ásta Bennie Hostetter, lighting by Isabella Byrd, sound by Bray Poor, makeup, hair & special effects by Alfreda “Fre” Howard, props by Noah Mease, and casting by Caparelliotis Casting, Joe Geary, CSA. Laura Smith will serve as production stage manager.