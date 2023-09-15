Atlantic Theater Company Cancels Weekend Performances of INFINITE LIFE Due To Covid-19

Infinite Life began performances on Friday, August 18th, and opened on Tuesday, September 12th at the Linda Gross Theater.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

POPULAR

21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List Photo 1 21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List
Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024 Photo 2 Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024
Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 3 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Listen: SWEENEY TODD 2023 Broadway Cast Recording is Now Available to Stream Photo 4 Listen: SWEENEY TODD 2023 Broadway Cast Recording is Now Available

Atlantic Theater Company Cancels Weekend Performances of INFINITE LIFE Due To Covid-19

The Atlantic Theater Company has canceled this weekend's performances of Infinite Life, the world premiere play from Pulitzer Prize winner Annie Baker due to Covid. Performances from September 15- 17 will be affected by the cancellation. 

Infinite Life began performances on Friday, August 18th, and opened on Tuesday, September 12th at the Linda Gross Theater (330 West 20th Street) and recently announced an extension through Saturday, October 14th.

The cast of Infinite Life features Marylouise Burke (True West), Mia Katigbak (Scenes From a Marriage), Christina Kirk (Clybourne Park), Kristine Nielsen (Tony Award nominee, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike), Brenda Pressley (The Lyons), and Pete Simpson (Is This a Room).  
 
Five women in Northern California sit outside on chaise lounges and philosophize. A surprisingly funny inquiry into the complexity of suffering, and what it means to desire in a body that's failing you.
 
Infinite Life features sets by dots, costumes by Ásta Bennie Hostetter, lighting by Isabella Byrd, sound by Bray Poor, makeup, hair & special effects by Alfreda “Fre” Howard, props by Noah Mease, and casting by Caparelliotis Casting, Joe Geary, CSA. Laura Smith will serve as production stage manager.




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Stage Adaptation On The Way From GREY HOUSE Playwright Levi Holloway Photo
PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Stage Adaptation On The Way From GREY HOUSE Playwright Levi Holloway

Levi Holloway, the playwright behind the spine-tingling Broadway play Grey House, is currently at work on a stage adaptation of the hit found-footage horror franchise, Paranormal Activity.

2
Lisa Dawn Miller Releases New Pop/R&B Single Rhythm Of Me And Launches New Show Photo
Lisa Dawn Miller Releases New Pop/R&B Single 'Rhythm Of Me' And Launches New Show

Singer/Songwriter Lisa Dawn Miller releases new Pop/R&B single 'Rhythm of Me' and launches new show about her father, 'For Once in My Life - The Songs of Ron Miller'. Celebrating her father's music and legacy, Lisa showcases her exceptional vocal and songwriting talents in this sexy and melodic tune. Don't miss her upcoming performance at 54 Below in NYC.

3
Dustin Wills To Direct Staged Reading Of THE LARAMIE PROJECT Benefitting The Trevor Projec Photo
Dustin Wills To Direct Staged Reading Of THE LARAMIE PROJECT Benefitting The Trevor Project

Join award-winning director Dustin Wills for a one-night-only benefit staged reading of The Laramie Project. Support The Trevor Project and experience a powerful exploration of love, hope, and compassion. Get tickets now!

4
Composers Concordance Presents ﻿Gene Pritsker & Bruce Arnold Featuring Judi Silvano Photo
Composers Concordance Presents ﻿Gene Pritsker & Bruce Arnold Featuring Judi Silvano Double CD Release Concert

Join Gene Pritsker & Bruce Arnold featuring Judi Silvano for a double CD release concert on October 8th at Silvana's in Harlem, NY. They will perform music from their new albums as well as other compositions and improvisations. The concert will be live streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook page. Don't miss this free event!

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDSPhotos: Inside Rehearsals for STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS
Video: Remembering Michael McGrathVideo: Remembering Michael McGrath
Baltimore Street Will Be Named After Andre De ShieldsBaltimore Street Will Be Named After Andre De Shields
Exclusive: Go Behind Renée Fleming's CITIES THAT SING Filming in VeniceExclusive: Go Behind Renée Fleming's CITIES THAT SING Filming in Venice

Videos

Dana Steingold Shares Why Audiences Need to Pay a Visit to THE COTTAGE Video
Dana Steingold Shares Why Audiences Need to Pay a Visit to THE COTTAGE
Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Featurette Video
Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Featurette
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway Video
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

Recommended For You