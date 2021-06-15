Atlantic Theater Company Announces 2021-2022 Season Featuring World Premieres of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, THE BEDWETTER & More

Atlantic Theater Company has announced productions for its 2021-2022 season.



Atlantic's 2021-2022 season will include the world premiere of Ngozi Anyanwu's play The Last of the Love Letters, directed by Patricia McGregor, and featuring Ngozi Anyanwu; the world premiere musical Kimberly Akimbo, with book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori, based on the play by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreographed by Danny Mefford, and directed by Jessica Stone; the world premiere play SHHHHH, written by, directed by, and featuring Obie Award-winner Clare Barron; the world premiere of Sanaz Toossi's play English, directed by Knud Adams, and co-produced by Roundabout Theatre Company (Roundabout Underground); and the world premiere musical The Bedwetter, with book by Drama Desk Award-winner Joshua Harmon and Emmy Award-winner Sarah Silverman, lyrics by Grammy Award and Emmy Award-winner Adam Schlesinger and Sarah Silverman, music by Adam Schlesinger, choreographed by Byron Easley, and directed by Lucille Lortel Award-winner Anne Kauffman.

In the wake of Covid-19, the safety and well-being of Atlantic audiences, staff, and artists is of the utmost importance. As Atlantic prepares for its reopening, they will continue to closely monitor guidelines provided by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the City of New York, keeping audiences updated on safety protocols, arrival procedures, seating capacities, and ticketing options. Further details about policies and health and safety protocols will be listed at atlantictheater.org/health-safety/. Audience attendance protocols will be updated by August 1, 2021.

ATLANTIC THEATER COMPANY 2021-2022 SEASON

World Premiere Play

THE LAST OF THE LOVE LETTERS

Written by & Featuring Ngozi Anyanwu

Directed by Patricia McGregor

August 26 - September 26, 2021

Opening: Monday, September 13, 2021

Linda Gross Theater

Two people contemplate the thing they love most and whether to stick it out or to leave it behind. To stay. Or to go. That is the question. The Last of the Love Letters is just that: a plea and a painful goodbye wrapped into one.



We are thrilled to welcome back 2020 Steinberg Playwright Award-winner Ngozi Anyanwu (The Homecoming Queen) to Atlantic with this haunting world premiere play.

World Premiere Musical

KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Book & Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire

Music by Jeanine Tesori

Based on the play by David Lindsay-Abaire

Choreographed by Danny Mefford

Directed by Jessica Stone

November 5 - December 26, 2021

Opening: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Linda Gross Theater

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging disease may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.

A new musical from Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori & Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire based on the play of the same name.



World Premiere Commissioned Play

SHHHHH

Written, Featuring, & Directed by Clare Barron

January 12 - February 13, 2022

Opening: Monday, January 24, 2022

Atlantic Stage 2

Penny flirts at a morbid anatomy museum. Kyle tells stories of dismemberment. Sally turns you on with tea and biscuits, and Shareen prepares a mysterious potion. A study in kink, trauma, pleasure, and revenge...



SHHHHH is a brand-new play by the "insanely talented" (The New York Times) Clare Barron!

World Premiere Co-Production with Roundabout Theatre Company (Roundabout Underground)

ENGLISH

By Sanaz Toossi

Directed by Knud Adams

February 3 - March 13, 2022

Opening: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Linda Gross Theater

Two words set in motion award-winning playwright Sanaz Toossi's intricate and profound New York debut: "English Only." This is the mantra that rules one classroom in Iran, where four adult students are preparing for the TOEFL - the Test of English as a Foreign Language. Chasing fluency through a maze of word games, listening exercises, and show-and-tell sessions, they hope that one day, English will make them whole. But it might be splitting them each in half.

2019 Kilroys List & L. Arnold Weissberger New Play Award-winner Sanaz Toossi returns to Atlantic following her Middle Eastern MixFest debut!

This world premiere co-production will replace the previously announced Fall 2020 Roundabout Theatre Company production of English.

World Premiere Musical

THE BEDWETTER

Book by Joshua Harmon & Sarah Silverman

Lyrics by Adam Schlesinger & Sarah Silverman

Music by Adam Schlesinger

Choreographed by Byron Easley

Directed by Anne Kauffman

April 30 - June 19, 2022

Opening: Monday, May 23, 2022

Linda Gross Theater

Meet Sarah. She's funny. She's dirty. She's 10. And she's got a secret that you'll never guess (unless you read the title).



Originally set to premiere in the spring of 2020, Atlantic is pleased to announce new dates for The Bedwetter, a highly-anticipated new musical based on the bestselling memoir by Sarah Silverman, written with Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews), and featuring a sensational final score by the late Adam Schlesinger (Fountains of Wayne).