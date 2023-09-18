'At Sea with Patrick Dennis- A Conversation with Bernie Ardia' is Coming to The Drama Bookshop

Bernie Ardia at The Drama Bookshop recounts hilarious and outlandish adventures in Mexico with Patrick Dennis in "At Sea with Patrick Dennis: My Madcap Mexican Adventure with the Author of Auntie Mame".

By: Sep. 18, 2023

'At Sea with Patrick Dennis- A Conversation with Bernie Ardia' is Coming to The Drama Bookshop

Bernie Ardia will be at The DRAMA BOOKSHOP October 10 at 7:30 pm.

Join Bernie Ardia as he recounts The road to finding this almost lost memoir as well as the hilarious and outlandish escapades of friends Patrick Dennis, Walter Healy, and Robert Karr, who found themselves jumping ship and venturing into Mexico. Their comical misadventures involve encounters with wealthy widows, art connoisseurs, masked midget wrestlers, ladies of the night, and even hunting rats.

Click Here- A Conversation with Bernie Ardia Tickets, Tue, Oct 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM | Eventbrite

The Drama Book Shop

266 West 39th Street New York, NY 10018

This Eventbrite ticket is your reservation for the event.

Please note that the purchase of "At Sea with Patrick Dennis: My Madcap Mexican Adventure with the Author of Auntie Mame"($18.95) is required for entry.

Upon arrival, our team will direct you to the register to obtain your copy of "At Sea with Patrick Dennis: My Madcap Mexican Adventure with the Author of Auntie Mame" and complete your admission.

The store will begin welcoming guests at 7:15 pm.

Should you have any further questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to us at rsvp@dramabookshop.com.

Bernie Ardia is featured in a new short interview:

'MAME' The Lost (and found) Manuscript

https://youtu.be/0c9zRGgYdEs?si=VYavgb9L03g2Pw3V

Claudia and Conrad start out with a discussion about the music and performances of the amazing Leanna Rodgers. Then join us for an exclusive interview with Bernie Ardia who found, edited, and published a lost manuscript by Robert Karr about a cruise that led to a series of madcap adventures in Mexico with the author of "Auntie Mame", Patrick Dennis. In this episode, we'll delve into the fascinating story behind the manuscript's discovery and publication. Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind interview that's sure to leave you laughing and inspired to check out the book!

Released by Rattling Good Yarns Press .

At Sea with Patrick Dennis: My Madcap Mexican Adventure with the Author of Auntie Mame sheds new information on the author Patrick Dennis's life when he disappeared into Mexico.

Featuring an introduction by the acclaimed James Magruder, who adapted the original book of Head Over Heels for the Broadway stage. Patrick Dennis had two books adapted for Broadway, the novel Auntie Mame for the play by the same name, and the hit musical Mame, by Jerry Herman and the musical Little Me, with book by Neil Simon and music by Cy Coleman. The memoir is a quick-witted tour de force.

It reveals that Patrick Dennis's escapades were as outlandish as the world's favorite aunt, Mame.

The story behind the memoir's manuscript is as intriguing as the adventures of Robert Karr, his friend Walter, and the great author Patrick Dennis himself. Robert Karr passed away in 2017. The unpublished manuscript languished in a box destined for the unknown. However, fate intervened.

A dear friend of Karr's showed the unpublished work to Bernie Ardia, who recognized its importance and knew it had to be published.

The memoir that takes place aboard ship in the mid 1960 -AT Sea with Patrick Dennis -My Madcap Mexican Adventure with the Author of Auntie Mame is a true recollection of a fascinating window of time when Patrick Dennis was jumping ship in Mexico .

What was supposed to be a simple cruise turns into a full-blown adventure when Patrick and Walter jump ship, disappear into Mexico, and later need rescuing. Wealthy widows, art connoisseurs, masked midget wrestlers, ladies of the night, and hunting rats are just part of the trio's comical escapades.




