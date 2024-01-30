ArtsConnection to Celebrate 45th Anniversary With Art is at the Heart Festival Benefit & More

This year ArtsConnection will celebrate their 45th year of serving NYC public school students with arts education in-school, afterschool and in community programs. The critically-acclaimed and nationally funded organization has served 3 million students and counting at more than 100 cultural institutions, community venues and schools across the five boroughs.

Since ArtsConnection's founding in 1979, the organization has received diverse support from box-office star Mark Wahlberg to Sony Corporation of America, the National Endowment for the Arts and many more and looks forward to continuing growing their donors and partners.

"ArtsConnection started 45 years ago to address the wide gap in access to the arts in public education. During this time, we along with other arts education pioneers around the country have made visible the value of arts in helping young people reach their full potential and grow into creative problem solvers and healthy adults. We are committed to the continuation of this work for many years to come, even in the face of ongoing economic challenges. We are especially excited this year in the 34% growth in the amount of work we do in each of our schools, which translates to more hours of programming per semester. We're also increasing our efforts to support principals and teachers in the integration of arts programming in their schools, capitalizing on its power to enhance learning," says Rachel Watts, Executive Director, ArtsConnection.

Some of the Anniversary highlights include:

Teen Programs / Open House

Saturday, February 3 | 1 - 3:30pm

Splashlight Studios, 75 Varick Street, New York City

Explore what makes ArtsConnection Teen Programs one of NYC's best FREE arts-centric out-of-school time experiences for teens ages 14-19! Splashlight Studios will host our art activities while you munch on tasty snacks, and witness final projects from Fall programs. Learn about our FREE winter/spring '24 afterschool programs! Meet teen program participants and Teaching Artists! Bring your friends and hang out with us! Swag and raffle prizes await!

Art is at the Heart Festival Benefit

Wednesday, June 5, 2024 | 6:30 - 9:30pm

IAC, 555 W. 18th Street, New York City

The marquis event of our Anniversary year! Designed by acclaimed event planner and designer and ArtsConnection Board Member, David Monn. Benefit guests will experience a carnival inspired evening highlighting the food, cultures and art forms of NYC's all five boroughs! David Monn is the creative force behind a wide range of events from intimate private parties and elegant weddings to Presidential State Dinners. Mr. Monn has collaborated with some of the most iconic brands, among them The White House, Metropolitan Museum of Art, Guggenheim Museum, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Company, and Tiffany & Co.

Benefit honorees and special guests are still to be confirmed. Tickets on sale now at: https://artsconnection.org/2024-festival/

To learn more about the 45 years and counting of ArtsConnection, please contact Kim Marshall, PR Director (Consultant) at prdirector@wilsonmarshallpr.com or 646.721.4375