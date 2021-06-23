Arts & Science Presents Theatre Production Course, COVID Safety Training & More

Actors' Equity Association released updated guidance naming Arts & Science's COVID Safety Training & CCO Certificate acceptable for COVID Compliance Officers on all AEA productions.

From their website, "Actors' Equity Association is happy to recommend a program where producers may send employees to become certified for this role."

Tony Award winning producer, Ken Davenport notes that Arts & Science has the only COVID safety training & Covid Compliance Officer certificates created specifically for theatre production.

In addition to the Theatre Production course, they also present the only COVID Safety training & CCO Certificates for Patron & Guest Safety.

The classes have been co-created by Lauren Class Schneider and Dr. William Daley, and are co-taught by Schneider and Dr. Larry Kaskel. Industry professionals share how their shows and venues are adapting during the pandemic. In addition to learning facts about COVID-19 and myths being dispelled, practical information is provided.

Theatre Production topics include auditions, rehearsal room, load in, tech, backstage, dressing rooms, and on-stage. It's intended for stage & production managers, company managers, performers, producers, GMs, directors, choreographers, and full companies.

Patron Safety topics include prepping for the guest experience, protocols for staff, audience arrival, ticket retrieval, concession, coat check, seating, intermission and exiting the theatre. It's intended for producers, venue operators, house managers, ushers, box office, and anyone interacting with patrons & guests.

In addition to the recommendation from AEA, Arts & Science is also endorsed by the Broadway Stage Management Symposium (BSMS), the Southeastern Theatre Conference (SETC) and the United States Institute for Theatre Technology (USITT). USITT has partnered with Arts & Science to provide subsidized tickets to it members.

"I am pleased that USITT and Arts & Science have a partnership that helps our members create safer work environments as we move to reopen theatres across the country," said Executive Director of USITT David Grindle. "Rather than figure out how to adapt procedures and protocols from another industry, Arts & Science provides the guidance specific to our world."

Registration is $45 for each class. To learn more and to register for classes, visit ArtsNScience.com.