Artist Linjie Deng Showcases Works Inspired By Asian Violence in U.S. at SCOPE

Carlton Fine Arts Ltd. will present the work of conceptual Chinese artist, Linjie Deng, at SCOPE Art Fair, which celebrates its 20th year in Miami, running from November 30th through December 5th.

This year, Linjie will be exhibiting some of his key pieces from his Asian Art SPA series, which Deng created after he was attacked at a New York subway station at 86th street. His attacker referred to him as f**king yellow while violently shoving him to the ground. Reclaiming the Asian slur, Deng created three works that are all yellow, paying respect to the pain the Asian community has felt during this time. One of the works spotlighted will be Fortune Cookie, in which the fortune itself states "Stop Asian Hate. Start American Love."

Deng will also feature signature works from his other series including Proud and Humble from his Yin-Yang series, a selection of contemporary calligraphy works consisting of a set of mutually opposing and coexisting words: freedom and hope, you and me, me and we, proud and humble. These reflect the different reactions and perspectives of Eastern and Western cultures throughout the last few years.

Other key works highlighted will include Falling in Love from 2021 and Kiss Me, Kill Me, from 2021. Currently, Deng is in the process of creating a selection of new pieces at his studio that he will unveil at SCOPE.

Linjie Deng is a multi-talented conceptual artist in New York City. The 29-year-old artist moved to NYC in 2015 after graduating from art college in Beijing, then received his MFA degree from the School of Visual Arts in New York. Multimedia art, such as ink art, participatory art and performance art have always been a passion and hobby in Deng's life. He started studying Chinese ink art and calligraphy at six years old. Now, his artwork has also migrated to a space within digital media and video. He also experiments with new media art from a Conceptualist position. Deng's works have been shown in China, the Museum of Chinese in America, The Hamptons Art Fair, and have been featured by The United Nations.

At SCOPE Art Fair, Linjie Deng's works will can be found at Booth #G019. The fair will run from November 30th through December 5th. You can learn more information about SCOPE Art Fair at https://scope-art.com/ and Linjie Deng at https://www.linjiedeng.com/ | Instagram: @Linjie_deng