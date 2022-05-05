Art And Ecology Festival UNFIX NYC 2022 Returns for 6th Season, May 21

UNFIX NYC is back for the 6th season. UNFIX NYC seeks to address Ecological crisis and renewal through our Bodies, Minds & Souls. The evening will include dance, theatre, butoh, interdisciplinary arts, music, film, visual arts, and a panel discussion. From physical expression exploring the tension between nature and civilization, to an academic discussion, the audience will be immersed in the many and varied facets of ecological connection.

Unfix NYC 2022 features work from Margherita Tisato; Jacquelyn Marie Shannon; Vanessa Skantze; Erik Bergrin; Brandon Perdomo; Black Forest Rose; Octavia Cup Dance Theatre; Orizaba Dance Company; Moving Productions Company; Rebecca Lloyd-Jones; Efrén Olson-Sánchez; The Bare Bones; Irena Romendik, Yuri Ogasawara, & Richard Harlen Webb; Roxane Revon; and Ren Gyo Soh.

UNFIX NYC is a collaboration between the UNFIX festival in Scotland and Ren Gyo Soh in NYC. It has been held since 2016 at the Grace & St. Paul's church. The world is continuously changing as we are changing; we are all living, dynamic beings. Through this festival, UNFIX NYC reflects on the society we live in, and creates not only awareness but builds a community to share, to connect, and to inspire each other. Please visit this year's festival program for the schedule: https://www.rengyosoh.com/2022.html

Ren Gyo Soh is a multi-award winning New York-based Butoh theatre group. It was founded by Japanese artist Yokko in 2014. Ren Gyo Soh produces works in collaboration with other artists through the use of Butoh, theatre, acting, yoga, and voice. Its purpose is to create and share new and innovative works, and to serve as a global bridge for artists worldwide: https://www.rengyosoh.com/

Yoshiko Sienkiewicz /aka Yokko (Producing Artistic Director) is a NY based award-winning Japanese artist, whose work has been presented across the USA and Europe. She has acted in, devised, and choreographed a variety of local and international shows and films. Most recently, her Butoh work has been seen in several music videos, including I Don't Know Where We Went Wrong (HOKO, 2020), and Ready To Let Go (Cage The Elephant, 2019). www.yokko-online.com

Megan Cattau (Associate Artistic Director) ​is an Assistant Professor of Human-Environment Systems at Boise State University. She is also a movement artist whose primary form is dance trapeze. She has performed, choreographed, directed, and taught extensively in the US and abroad, working principally under the project Flight Collaborative.

Ren Gyo Soh presents Unfix NYC 2022: Creating an Awareness of Ecology through Arts, May 21, 2022 5:30-10:30pm At Grace & St. Paul's Church, 123 W 71st St, New York, NY 10023

Tickets $20, and are available for purchase here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/unfix-nyc-2022-tickets-322937523827