Arnetia Walker and Stephen Nachamie Launch JUST ONE STEP FOR DEMOCRACY
Actor Arnetia Walker and director Stephen Nachamie have launched Just One Step for Democracy, a coalition of performing artists and activists seeking to effect a more just society, empower citizens, and encourage them to Vote for Change on November 3, 2020.
The campaign will include exclusive online premieres of original content created by Broadway and Hollywood performing artists, released through the November 3rd election with the goal of educating American voters around urgent issues affecting their communities and voter rights. The multimedia content will include original performances of music, theatre, dance, spoken word and more.
Launch contributors include Adrian Bailey (Broadway: JELLY'S LAST JAM, SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE), Yvette Cason (Broadway: DREAMGIRLS, Film: A WRINKLE IN TIME), Bobby Daye (Broadway: SHREK THE MUSICAL, THE COLOR PURPLE), Ariel Estrada (Rising Leader of Color, Theatre Communications Group), Sylvia MacCalla (Broadway: RENT, HAIRSPRAY), Vicki McCarty (Film/TV: Executive Producer, 3 NEEDLES, CLOUDBURST), Roger Ian Rosen (Broadway: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF), writer Gabrielle DeBarros, entrepreneur Takisia Whites and Rona Siddiqui (2020 Jonathan Larson AWARD). Performances will be released on social media and on the coalition's website at www.justonestepfordemocracy.com.
"Today, our country faces more challenges than any generation has in decades," says Walker. "As artists and activists, we possess the gifts of compassion, imagination and the ability to communicate in an impactful way. If ever there was a time our nation needed us, it is now. America needs our talents, our passions, and our voices more than ever before."
Artists and activists of all mediums interested in collaborating with Just One Step for Democracy are encouraged to visit the coalition's website to learn more.
