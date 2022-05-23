Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield, Michael R. Jackson, and More Named TIME's 100 Most Influential People in the World

Today, TIME has announced the 2022 TIME100, an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Among those on this year's list are Elizabeth Alexander, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield, Michael R. Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Amanda Seyfried.

Kristin Chenoweth said of DeBose: "Ariana's as authentic as they come, and whatever she does next, I will be cheering from fifth-row center. They'll have to throw me out for screaming for her and clapping so loud."

Billy Porter wrote about Jackson, saying: "To have a musical about a Black, overweight, out queer man is the change. And this year, it's the one with the most Tony nominations. So Michael: thank you for being brave and bold, from the bottom of my heart."

See the entire TIME100 list at time.com/time100.

The print issue of the TIME100 list has 5 worldwide covers, each highlighting a member of the TIME100: actor Zendaya, Apple CEO Tim Cook, recording artist Mary J. Blige, Prime Minister Mia Mottley, and actor Simu Liu.

The TIME100 includes surprising pairings of the list members and the guest contributors TIME selects to write about them. The nineteenth annual list features: Michelle Obama on Oprah Winfrey, Joe Biden on Volodymyr Zelensky, Matthew McConaughey on Channing Tatum, Denis Villeneuve on Zendaya, James Corden on Adele, Reese Witherspoon on Zoë Kravitz, Martin Scorsese on Andrew Garfield, Sandra Oh on Simu Liu, Ryan Seacrest on Kris Jenner, Laurene Powell Jobs on Tim Cook, Jeb Bush on Ron DeSantis, Tom Brady on Rafael Nadal and many more.

Of the 2022 TIME100 list, TIME editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal writes, "Our hope is that the TIME100 list is not simply a recognition of influence but a study in how influence can be wielded... If crisis is going to unite us, we must find within ourselves that same empathy. The spectrum of leaders on this list, wielding influence in so many ways, is a reminder that we all have the option to use our power for good."

