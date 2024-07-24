Anthony Wayne to Present Solo Show at The Green Room 42 in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the Broadway star Anthony Wayne, best known for the hit Mighty Real: A Fabulous Sylvester Musical, in his concert “...Just Me. Anthony Wayne: Live” – on Monday, August 5 at 7:00 PM. His show is a behind-the-scenes, personal musical journey of the man behind the image. Wayne cracks himself open and takes the audience on a fun, intimate ride from his beginnings from a boy with a dream in Norfolk, Virginia, to singing on Broadway, to embodying the life of the late Disco singer Sylvester. This thrilling concert peels back the layers of “show” and unlocks his inspiring journey to “live free, love hard and laugh loud.” Enga Davis and AshtnMrtn are featured vocalists. The show is directed by Rufus Bonds, Jr., with music direction by Richard Baskin, Jr. Nia Blizzard serves as production stage manager. A livestream option is also available.

Anthony Wayne is an actor, producer and creator originally from Norfolk, Virginia. A graduate of Shenandoah Conservatory, Mr. Wayne was last seen on Broadway singing “Let's Stay Together” as Raymond, Tina Turner's first love interest in Tina – The Tina Turner Musical. His additional Broadway credits include Tootsie: The Musical, Anything Goes, Pippin, Once on This Island, and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. His touring credits include A Chorus Line as Richie Walters, The Color Purple, and Fame: The Musical as Tyrone Jackson. Recent performances include Andre in Ain't Misbehavin' at Cape Playhouse and the standout role of Bert in Mary Poppins at the North Carolina Theatre. After sold-out runs Off-Broadway and across the country, he is working on bringing his show Mighty Real: A Fabulous Sylvester Musical to Broadway; the musical based on the life of 1970s disco legend Sylvester. In Mighty Real, Mr. Wayne stars as Sylvester and serves as co-writer. The show is under the umbrella of the producing company ANTHONYKEN, LLC., which has spawned additional shows such as the biographical musical An Evening with Phyllis Hyman, the 1970s Soul Train inspired annual holiday show A Soulful Christmas, and the standout cabaret show “Kings & Queens of Soul.”

Mr. Wayne resides in Harlem, New York and contributes his time inspiring Black men of the Broadway and theater community to find greatness within themselves. That work inspired him to found the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization “Black Broadway Men,” which celebrates, educates, and motivates black men of the Broadway and theater community by creating unity within each other, finding strength through educational opportunities and embraces the legacy of those that have come before us. Instagram/Twitter: @MRAWAYNE, www.MRAWAYNE.com Black Broadway Men: @BLACKBROADWAYMEN, www.BlackBroadwayMen.org

Anthony Wayne will perform “...Just Me. Anthony Wayne: Live” on Monday, August 5 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $30-$70. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.