Anthony Kearns Releases New Song 'Macy's Window (Christmas In New York)'

"Macy's Window (Christmas in New York)," a new holiday song featuring Anthony Kearns, a world-renowned tenor and member of the PBS super-group, The Irish Tenors, is now available for download on Apple iTunes.

The song, which recalls the international appeal and magic of Macy's window displays at its flagship Herald Square store in New York City, speaks to the beauty and childlike wonder of the Christmas season.

"This year has been difficult for so many. It is my hope that this new song about the splendor of Macy's 34th Street window displays will help rekindle the joy of the season in the hearts of New Yorkers and kindred spirits around the world," said Mr. Kearns.

"Macy's famed holiday window displays, anchored by their internationally televised Thanksgiving Day Parade, have been a staple of the holiday season, capturing the imaginations of children (and adults) throughout the world," he said.

Mr. Kearns' beautiful voice is accompanied by Niall Kinsella (piano), Colin Farrell (fiddle and low whistle) and the choir of St. Joseph's Girls National School (Finglas West, Dublin), creating a "nostalgic tune that will tug on heartstrings," said Kearns' agent and publicist, Kirsten A. Fedewa.

Lyrics for "Macy's Window (Christmas in New York)" were created by Brendan Graham, an Irish songwriter and novelist known for winning the Eurovision Song Contest for Ireland twice, with the songs "Rock 'n' Roll Kids" and "The Voice." Graham is most known for writing the lyrics to "You Raise Me Up" which became an international hit covered by many famous artists including Kearns and American singer Josh Groban.

Kearns said he will debut the new song during a livestream Christmas concert with The Irish Tenors, available to world-wide audiences on Dec. 19, 23, and 27, 2020. For ticket information about The Irish Tenors concert, filmed at the US Ambassador's Residence in Dublin, Ireland, visit here.

About:

Anthony Kearns became known to American television audiences as the youngest member of The Irish Tenors. His solo career includes concerts, high-profile celebrity engagements, major television appearances, operas, and collaborations with some of the world's most renowned orchestras. His first solo CD, With a Song in My Heart, was released in 2013.

As a soloist, Mr. Kearns has starred in PBS specials, including a recent Veterans Day Special with the U.S. Air Force Band. His guest appearance during the 2014 National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol was broadcast nationally on PBS. He has performed for U.S. presidents, prime ministers, dozens of members of Congress, General Martin Dempsey, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg at the 2014 National September 11 Memorial & Museum Gala. In 2015, Mr. Kearns had the honor of performing at the Pre-Mass concert during Pope Francis' first historic visit to the United States. In May of 2016, Kearns performed as part of The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' major festival "IRELAND 100: Celebrating a Century of Irish Arts & Culture." Kearns reunited with the Irish Tenors in January 2019 on a sold-out tour to celebrate the Irish Tenors' 20th anniversary.

Contact: Kirsten Fedewa (on behalf of Anthony Kearns): 202.365.6936 / inquiry@fedewaconsulting.com