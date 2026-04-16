Annaleigh Ashford Joins Short Film AFTER WORDS as Executive Producer

Tony Award-winning performer Annaleigh Ashford has teamed up with Tony Award-winning producer Nick Mills (Sterophonic) as an executive producer on After Words, a new short film from director Isaiah Bryant.

“So often, young actors find themselves constantly fighting to manifest their dreams but without a clear goal in sight," said Ashford in a statement. "This project became a way not only to support the art form that I love, but to tell a story that feels deeply personal—one that explores the challenges of maintaining a relationship when everything hinges on artistry and creative pursuit."

According to the synopsis, the film follows the relationship between a driven actress and a disillusioned writer, whose "rising ambition and jealousy test their bond and the sacrifices love demands." The screenplay was written by MP Hayes.

Starring Clara Spannaus and Toon de Melker (who also produce), After Words is an official selection of the Beverly Hills Film Festival, where it premiered on Monday, April 13 and will continue to screen through the weekend. More festival information, including how to buy tickets, can be found on the website. The 2026 edition runs from April 12-19 in Hollywood, California.