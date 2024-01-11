Anna Strasberg, Wife of the Late Acting Coach Lee Strasberg, Dies at 84

Ms. Strasberg also served as co-founder of the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Anna Strasberg, actress and widow of acting coach Lee Strasberg, has died at age 84. She also served as co-founder of the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

Ms. Strasberg also ended up inheriting a portion of Marilyn Monroe's estate, which was left to her late husband. When he died in 1982, the Monroe estate was inherited by Anna. She hired CMG Worldwide to represent Monroe, and the licensing agency generated tens of millions of dollars in revenue and profits from commercial endeavors.

Anna Strasberg, born Anna Mizrahi, came to the U.S. in 1960 from Venezuela, and made her acting debut appearing in the 1965 film Stay Tuned for Terror and on 1966 episodes of Run for Your Life and The Girl From U.N.C.L.E.

She met Lee Strasberg at The Actors Studio. Other credits includes Riot on Sunset Strip (1967) and installments of The Rat Patrol, The Felony Squad and Judd for the Defense.



