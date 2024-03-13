Angela Bassett Is Looking For Her Next Broadway Role: 'Theatre Is My First Love'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Angela Bassett is ready to return to the stage.

On today's episode of Tamron Hall, the Black Panther actress revealed that she is currently reading new plays to land on her next Broadway role.

"Theater is my first love. On the stage you go out, it’s you, the audience, every audience, every night, it’s different. There’s no cut and fixing it, it’s there in the moment, so I love it," the honoary Oscar-winner says. "[I’m] reading a lot of things now, you know, young, new playwrights, established playwrights, but maybe a new voice, that would be intriguing."

Bassett made her Broadway debut in 1985 in August Wilson's play "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," which earned her critical acclaim and a Drama Desk Award nomination. She went on to star in several other Broadway productions, including "Macbeth," "Henry IV Part I," "Joe Turner's Come and Gone" and "The Mountaintop," for which she received a Tony Award nomination.

In addition to her stage work, Bassett has had a successful career in film and television. She made her film debut in 1986's "F/X" and went on to star in several other movies, including "Boyz n the Hood," "Malcolm X," and "What's Love Got to Do with It," for which she received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

Bassett has also had a successful career on television, starring in several popular shows, including "American Horror Story," "ER," and "9-1-1." She has received numerous awards and nominations for her television work, including several Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe win for her role in "American Horror Story."