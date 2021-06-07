Andy Grotelueschen, Julie Halston and More Join Virtual IT'S ONLY A PLAY from George Street Playhouse

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

George Street Playhouse has announced casting for "It's Only A Play", directed by Kevin Cahoon. This hilarious work by award-winning playwright Terrence McNally. Streaming will begin June 15 and will run through July 4, 2021.

The production, directed by Broadway actor Kevin Cahoon, will feature a cast including 'Tootsie' stars Tony nominee Andy Grotelueschen and veteran actor Julie Halston, along with Christine Toy Johnson, Triney Sandoval, Zach Shaffer, and Greg Cuellar.

Professionally filmed onstage at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, Tony Award winner Terrence McNally's hit comedy comes to life for this new streaming production!

It is opening night on Broadway, and an unforgettable cast of characters, from the self-possessed leading lady to the starry-eyed coat check boy, is eagerly awaiting "rave" reviews. Equal parts uproarious and heartfelt - It's Only a Play will remind you why there's no business like show business.

The design and production team includes: David Arsenault (Scenic Design), Mike Boylan (Cinematographer), Alan Edwards (Lighting Design), Samantha Flint (Production Stage Manager), Charles G. LaPoint (Wig Design), Dorothy Peterson (Makeup Design), Ryan Rumery (Sound Design, Music and Sound Editor) and Alejo Vietti (Costume Design). Casting by Pat McCorkle, McCorkle Casting, Ltd..

Tickets are available for $33 per household at GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org. Virtual Household Tickets will be available to purchase until 8 PM EST on Saturday, July 3, 2021