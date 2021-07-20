WATCH: Andrew Lloyd Webber Begs the UK Government For Help After CINDERELLA Cancels Opening

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella will not open this week as previously planned. This past weekend, the production was forced to cancel both performances set to take place on 17 July 2021, due to "Covid related precautionary measures."

Now, Webber is speaking out about his fears for the future of theater, and is begging the government for help, The Telegraph reports.

"I am determined to get Cinderella open here. There are voices saying 'Come on, forget Britain, do it on Broadway'. I'm not going to do that but who knows when we will open here? 2084?" he said. "There comes a time when we simply won't be able to go on, there does come a time, we are pretty much at that point."

He goes on to once again talk about the government, and how he does not think they are understanding the importance of the theatre industry.

"What I can't get to grips with is that this Government does not seem to understand that theatre is the lifeblood of our cities," he said. "Every other country seems to have done so, America has grasped this. It's not just about our actors, it's about all the people who depend on us, it's the taxi drivers, the restaurants, the dry cleaners. It's an endless list and they don't seem to understand that theatre is a huge revenue earner."

"I have tried and tried. I have held pilot events, we have demonstrated how theatres can be safe. This building has 100 per cent fresh air, the best ventilation system you can find. I'd like to make one last plea to them: we can't go on like this. Theatre is now on its knees, there's no way forward."

Read more on The Telegraph and watch a video of Andrew Lloyd Webber speaking below.

Andrew Lloyd Webber hits out at the sad state of affairs for British Theatre pic.twitter.com/ZJ44hbaMFa - Carl Woodward (@mrCarlWoodward) July 19, 2021

There is no word at this time on when Cinderella will open.

Cinderella is a new romantic musical comedy featuring an original story and book by 2021 OSCAR winner Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) and lyrics by Tony & Olivier award winner David Zippel (City of Angels). Laurence Connor (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, School of Rock) directs, with choreography by JoAnn M Hunter.

Carrie Hope Fletcher plays Cinderella in this new production. She has starred in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket), The Addams Family (UK Tour), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (UK Tour), Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre), and most recently played Fantine in Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre. She is also a bestselling author and social media personality.

Ahead of Cinderella's arrival at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, the building has been extensively refurbished and renovated, including upgrade works to the auditorium and Front of House.