Andrew Kober Joins BEAUTIFUL as 'Don Kirshner'

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Broadway veteran Andrew Kober will take over as "Don Kirshner" in Broadway's Beautiful starting July 16. Kober steps in for Paul Anthony Stewart, who will return to the show on Tuesday, September 3.

Kober's Broadway credits include: School of Rock, Sunday in the Park with George, She Loves Me, Les Miserables, and Hair. National Tour: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Off-Broadway and regional: Roundabout Theatre Company, The Public Theatre, MCC, New York Theatre Workshop, The Old Globe, Yale Rep, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Bucks County Playhouse, The Denver Center Theater, Barrington Stage Company, and four summers at Shakespeare in the Park, TV: "Fosse/Verdon" (FX Network), "Ray Donovan" (Showtime), "House of Cards" (Netflix), "Boardwalk Empire" (HBO), "Blue Bloods" (CBS), "Pan Am" (ABC), "The Plot Against America" (HBO).

With a book by Tony and Academy® Award nominee Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil.

For five years, Beautiful, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Carole King musical, has thrilled Broadway with the inspiring true story of one woman's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

From the string of pop classics she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, chart-busting success with Tapestry, Beautiful takes you back to where it all began - and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.

Featuring over two dozen pop classics, including "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "Up on the Roof," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," and "Natural Woman," this crowd-pleasing international phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember - and a story you'll never forget.

The creative team of Beautiful also includes Derek McLane (Set Design), Alejo Vietti (Costume Design), Peter Kaczorowski (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Wig and Hair Design), Steve Sidwell (Orchestrations and Music Arrangements), Jason Howland (Music Supervision), and John Miller (Music Coordination).

