Andrew Dice Clay Comes to Carnegie Hall in February

The performance is on February 15, 2024.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date
Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 3 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Photo 4 Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!

Andrew Dice Clay Comes to Carnegie Hall in February

Andrew Dice Clay, the “Undisputed Heavyweight Comedy King,” and the most electrifying and visually stimulating stand-up, is coming to Carnegie Hall’s renowned Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage on February 15, 2024, for a special one-night performance. Dice, who famously sold-out Madison Square Garden (MSG) two nights in a row in 1990, announced the upcoming Carnegie Hall show on stage at MSG on Friday while making a surprise set and introduction for his friend and fellow comedian, Bill Burr.

Diehard Dice fans can get tickets early with an artist presale beginning on Tues., Nov. 14 at 11 a.m. ET through Wed., Nov. 15 at 11 p.m. ET at www.carnegiehall.org with the password “DICE.” Live Nation presale tickets are available for purchase Thurs., Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. ET through 11 p.m. ET. Tickets for the general public go on sale beginning Fri., Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. ET at www.carnegiehall.org.

Dice is one of the most successful comedians of all time, and he's still going strong, selling out wherever he goes. He's currently on the road receiving rave reviews with recent stand-out shows including a set between Chrissie Hynde and Guns N’ Roses at MetLife Stadium in August. That performance harkened back to ‘92 when Dice shared the stage with G N’ R at the Rose Bowl and performed in front of the largest audience ever by a comedian at that time. Recently, in September, Dice returned “home” to LA’s Comedy Store, with his first show in the Comedy Store’s Main Room in over 15 years - a show that sold out in mere seconds. On Nov. 15, he will perform at The Wiltern in LA, a historic venue he last played back in ’89.

ABOUT ANDREW DICE CLAY:

Andrew Dice Clay is proud to be one of America's most controversial and outrageous comics. Quite simply, Dice is a Rock and Roll comedy legend. When he released his debut album, Dice, the parental advisory label simply read “Warning: This album is offensive.”

Despite media backlash, Dice’s rise to fame was nothing less than meteoric, creating “Dicemania.” He’s sold-out hundreds of arenas all across the country and was the only performer ever “Banned for Life from MTV” (a ban which has since been lifted).

Dice has released numerous gold and platinum-selling albums including the Rick Rubin-produced The Day The Laughter Died (among the five releases Rubin produced for Dice); best-selling DVDs (Dice Rules!); and also starred in several one-hour HBO, pay per view, and Showtime stand-up specials including No Apologies, The Diceman Cometh, and Indestructible.

In recent years, Dice’s career has experienced a resurgence including his recurring role on the final season of Entourage (2011). He starred to great critical acclaim alongside Cate Blanchett and Alec Baldwin in Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine (2013); in Martin Scorsese’s Vinyl (2016); in the award-winning, blockbuster hit, A Star Is Born (2018) alongside Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga; and most recently in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy. His other notable TV credits include two seasons (2016-2017) of his Showtime series, called Dice, very loosely based on his own life.

In 2014, Simon & Schuster published Dice’s brutally honest, unapologetic, and uncensored autobiography The Filthy Truth, in which Dice chronicles his remarkable rise, fall, and triumphant return.

Currently, Dice’s “on the street” videos on Instagram and TikTok have resulted in him being hailed as a contemporary cultural phenomenon tackling the modern zeitgeist.  He is now in discussions with production companies to take these videos to television.

For more information, visit www.andrewdiceclay.com and follow @andrewdiceclay on Instagram, @AndrewDiceClayOfficial on Facebook, and on TikTok @andrewdiceclay




RELATED STORIES

1
Read Anna Deavere Smiths Latest Play THE GHOST OF SLAVERY in The Atlantic Magazine Photo
Read Anna Deavere Smith's Latest Play THE GHOST OF SLAVERY in The Atlantic Magazine

The Atlantic magazine will publish a new play by Anna Deavere Smith, titled The Ghost of Slavery, in its December issue. The play is also available in full on the magazine's website. 

2
Video: Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELLS KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Photo
Video: Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Watch Alicia Keys, Ben Brantley, and more talk jukebox musicals and HELL'S KITCHEN at The Public Theater on CBS Sunday Morning!

3
Video: Watch Timothée Chalamet Sing and Rap in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue Photo
Video: Watch Timothée Chalamet Sing and Rap in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue

Watch Timothee Chalamet perform a parody version of 'Pure Imagination' in celebration of the end of the SAG-AFTRA strikes, before rapping about having a babyface with Marcello Hernández, Punkie Johnson as Nicki Minaj, and Keenan Thompson in his SNL monologue here!

4
Video: Watch WICKEDs Alyssa Fox Perform The Wizard and I at the Empire State Building Photo
Video: Watch WICKED's Alyssa Fox Perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State Building

Watch Wicked's Alyssa Fox perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State Building here!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNINGVideo: Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Video: Watch Timothée Chalamet Sing and Rap in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE MonologueVideo: Watch Timothée Chalamet Sing and Rap in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue
Video: Watch WICKED's Alyssa Fox Perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State BuildingVideo: Watch WICKED's Alyssa Fox Perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State Building
Video: Eric Idle Announces Steve Martin is 'God' in SPAMALOT on BroadwayVideo: Eric Idle Announces Steve Martin is 'God' in SPAMALOT on Broadway

Videos

Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Video
Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Watch Timothée Chalamet Sing and Rap in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue Video
Watch Timothée Chalamet Sing and Rap in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue
Watch WICKED's Alyssa Fox Perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State Building Video
Watch WICKED's Alyssa Fox Perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State Building
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
HERE LIES LOVE

Recommended For You