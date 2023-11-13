Andrew Dice Clay Comes to Carnegie Hall in February

Andrew Dice Clay, the “Undisputed Heavyweight Comedy King,” and the most electrifying and visually stimulating stand-up, is coming to Carnegie Hall’s renowned Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage on February 15, 2024, for a special one-night performance. Dice, who famously sold-out Madison Square Garden (MSG) two nights in a row in 1990, announced the upcoming Carnegie Hall show on stage at MSG on Friday while making a surprise set and introduction for his friend and fellow comedian, Bill Burr.

Diehard Dice fans can get tickets early with an artist presale beginning on Tues., Nov. 14 at 11 a.m. ET through Wed., Nov. 15 at 11 p.m. ET at www.carnegiehall.org with the password “DICE.” Live Nation presale tickets are available for purchase Thurs., Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. ET through 11 p.m. ET. Tickets for the general public go on sale beginning Fri., Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. ET at www.carnegiehall.org.

Dice is one of the most successful comedians of all time, and he's still going strong, selling out wherever he goes. He's currently on the road receiving rave reviews with recent stand-out shows including a set between Chrissie Hynde and Guns N’ Roses at MetLife Stadium in August. That performance harkened back to ‘92 when Dice shared the stage with G N’ R at the Rose Bowl and performed in front of the largest audience ever by a comedian at that time. Recently, in September, Dice returned “home” to LA’s Comedy Store, with his first show in the Comedy Store’s Main Room in over 15 years - a show that sold out in mere seconds. On Nov. 15, he will perform at The Wiltern in LA, a historic venue he last played back in ’89.

ABOUT ANDREW DICE CLAY:

Andrew Dice Clay is proud to be one of America's most controversial and outrageous comics. Quite simply, Dice is a Rock and Roll comedy legend. When he released his debut album, Dice, the parental advisory label simply read “Warning: This album is offensive.”

Despite media backlash, Dice’s rise to fame was nothing less than meteoric, creating “Dicemania.” He’s sold-out hundreds of arenas all across the country and was the only performer ever “Banned for Life from MTV” (a ban which has since been lifted).

Dice has released numerous gold and platinum-selling albums including the Rick Rubin-produced The Day The Laughter Died (among the five releases Rubin produced for Dice); best-selling DVDs (Dice Rules!); and also starred in several one-hour HBO, pay per view, and Showtime stand-up specials including No Apologies, The Diceman Cometh, and Indestructible.

In recent years, Dice’s career has experienced a resurgence including his recurring role on the final season of Entourage (2011). He starred to great critical acclaim alongside Cate Blanchett and Alec Baldwin in Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine (2013); in Martin Scorsese’s Vinyl (2016); in the award-winning, blockbuster hit, A Star Is Born (2018) alongside Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga; and most recently in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy. His other notable TV credits include two seasons (2016-2017) of his Showtime series, called Dice, very loosely based on his own life.

In 2014, Simon & Schuster published Dice’s brutally honest, unapologetic, and uncensored autobiography The Filthy Truth, in which Dice chronicles his remarkable rise, fall, and triumphant return.

Currently, Dice’s “on the street” videos on Instagram and TikTok have resulted in him being hailed as a contemporary cultural phenomenon tackling the modern zeitgeist. He is now in discussions with production companies to take these videos to television.

For more information, visit www.andrewdiceclay.com and follow @andrewdiceclay on Instagram, @AndrewDiceClayOfficial on Facebook, and on TikTok @andrewdiceclay