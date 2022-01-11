Ana Villafañe Joins New Apple TV+ Series BAD MONKEY

Ana Villafaña has joined the cast of Bill Lawrence's Bad Monkey on Apple TV+.

Deadline reports that Villafaña has joined as a series regular, alongside Rob Delaney, Ahmed Elhaj, Arturo Luiss Soria, and the previously announced Vince Vaughn.

Bad Monkey tells the story of Andrew Yancy (played by Vaughn), a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas. And yes, there's a monkey.

Villafañe is set to play Rosa, a medical examiner from Miami who begins to realize that she may not be cut out for her job, leading her to happily leave work and assist Yancy in trying to figure out the story of the severed arm that he had brought into her lab.

Hailing from Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence is under an overall deal, "Bad Monkey" is based on Carl Hiaasen's 2013 novel of the same name, a New York Times Bestseller and enduring cult favorite. The series is written by Bill Lawrence, who is also one of the executive producers.

Recently seen as Roxie in the Broadway production of Chicago, Ana Villafañe originated the role of Gloria Estefan in the Broadway musical On Your Feet! and played Nina in the 2018 production of In the Heights at The Kennedy Center. Ana was also seen on the seventh and final season of the hit series Younger, starring Tony-winner Sutton Foster. Her other screen roles include stints on the NBC series New Amsterdam and Sunnyside.