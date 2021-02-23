Amy Poehler on the Future of Upright Citizens Brigade- 'It's Been Brutal for Us'

In a recent interview with the New York Times Magazine, Amy Poehler gets candid about the future of Upright Citizens Brigade- the improv training and performance company that she co-founded.

In June, announcements were made that UCB would make changes following the closure of New York and Los Angeles facilities and calls for lack of diversity. "This year has been an opportunity to hear from people who felt that they needed more or less of things and to change things," said Poehler. "We're making sure we listen to the right people so that we can do that. We've been working with members of a group called Project Rethink, which is made up of performers from U.C.B., as well as other groups, to basically be like, If and when we reopen, what is this going to look like?"

'If' seems to be the key word in her statement, as she later goes on to say: "It's been brutal for us. We're basically using the fire of Covid to start some new version. We're changing our school and our theater to not-for-profit. Whether or not we'll be able to get there, I don't know."

