American Theatre Wing and The Drama Book Shop to Launch The Playreaders Club

The American Theatre Wing and The Drama Book Shop have partnered to launch of The Playreaders Club, a tiered, monthly in-person and virtual events-based club for theater enthusiasts.

The Club will bring together theatre enthusiasts, professionals, students, and educators alike to read and discuss interesting work each month – through virtual and/or in-person events, with special guests, at The Drama Book Shop.

Each play will be selected by an expert committee with an aim to raise awareness of diverse authors and works that audiences may not have heard about or seen before on stage. The play selection committee is comprised of the American Theatre Wing Board and Advisory members. This includes Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori (Kimberly Akimbo, Fun Home), Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang (M. Butterfly, Yellow Face), Tony Award-winning costume and scenic designer Clint Ramos (Eclipsed, Once on this Island), Theater journalist, influencer, and producer Ayanna Prescod (Pass Over), Tony Award-winning director Leigh Silverman (Violet, Well), Emmy Award-winning journalist & author Patrick Pacheco, and Talent Agent Ben Sands.



There are three tiers to the membership. To join, visit American Theatre Wing’s Patreon Page.

TIER 1: $5/month - Access to the title of that month’s play and the Zoom Virtual monthly meeting hosted by the Wing, plus exclusive Wing content.

TIER 2: $15/month – Access to everything on Tier 1 plus admission to the in-person monthly meeting at the Drama Book Shop, with special guests

TIER 3: $35/month – Access to everything on Tier 1 & Tier 2 plus a physical copy of that month’s play·



The Playreaders Club will be available to join both in-person and from anywhere in the nation with various online events being offered.



For more information about The Playreaders Club, visit: American Theatre Wing’s Patreon Page.

