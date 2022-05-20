American Tap Dance Foundation To Host Free Open Houses, June 4-16

Tony Waag, Executive Director of the American Tap Dance Foundation, announced today the organization's free upcoming tap dance Open Houses, June 4-16, at the American Tap Dance Center, 154 Christopher Street #2B between Washington & Greenwich Streets in downtown Manhattan (times vary).

All open houses include complimentary tap dance classes for children (Ages 5 +), teens and adults, with special performances by the Tap City Youth Ensemble on June 4, June 5, and June 11.

Meet the staff, check out the studios, borrow a pair of tap shoes (or bring your own), and learn a few moves!

RSVP, limited space: shebach@atdf.org. For more information call: 646-230-9564. Visit https://www.atdf.org/events.

The free, ATDF open house lineup:



Saturday, June 4 (1:30-3pm) *Special performance by Tap City Youth Ensemble at 1:30pm

Sunday, June 5 (1:30-3pm) *Special performance by Tap City Youth Ensemble at 1:30pm

Monday, June 6 (4-5pm)

Thursday, June 9 (4-5pm)

Saturday, June 11 (1:30-3pm) *Special performance by Tap City Youth Ensemble at 1:30

Monday, June 13 (4-5pm)

Thursday June 16 (4-5pm)



The American Tap Dance Foundation is a non-profit 501c3 organization committed to establishing and legitimizing Tap as a vital component of American dance through creation, presentation, education, and preservation.

ATDF is recognized as a local, national, and international leader in the field and continues to further three main objectives to perpetuate tap dance as a flourishing contemporary art form on a National and International level, to provide a basis for the growth of tap dance by teaching new generations through comprehensive educational programs, and to preserve the artistry of the early generations of tap masters.



On January 2, 2010, the American Tap Dance Foundation opened the doors to its current home, the American Tap Dance Center.