That was the feeling inside Carnegie Hall as America Celebrates 250 brought together 250 performers to celebrate America's 250th anniversary, transforming Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage into a vibrant showcase of music, dance, and storytelling. Presented by Arcadia Symphony New York in collaboration with the Athena Music Foundation, the sold-out gala celebrated the nation's artistic legacy while looking confidently toward its future.

At the center of the evening was Dr. Michael Fennelly, whose vision as conductor, pianist, arranger, and artistic director shaped a program as ambitious as it was heartfelt. Drawing musicians from the Metropolitan Opera, the New York Philharmonic, and the Philadelphia Orchestra, Fennelly assembled an extraordinary company of performers whose collective artistry reflected the richness and diversity of American culture.

Rather than following a conventional concert format, America Celebrates 250 unfolded as a continuous theatrical experience, moving effortlessly between orchestral masterworks, opera, Broadway classics, patriotic anthems, contemporary arrangements, and dance. Every selection contributed to a larger narrative celebrating the many musical traditions that have defined the United States throughout its history.

The evening opened with a stirring performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner," followed by William Walton's majestic "Crown Imperial," immediately establishing both the grandeur and celebratory spirit of the occasion.

One of the program's earliest vocal highlights came with bass Kevin Thompson, whose interpretation of Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein II's timeless Ol' Man River balanced warmth, dignity, and expressive depth. His commanding performance set an emotional tone that carried throughout the evening.

Another memorable moment arrived with Aaron Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man, leading into one of the night's most anticipated presentations: Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton serving as narrator for Copland's iconic Lincoln Portrait.

Her appearance, kept unannounced until the performance, created one of the evening's most talked-about moments. Clinton's narration brought renewed resonance to Copland's tribute to Abraham Lincoln, reinforcing the concert's themes of democracy, resilience, and national identity. It was a powerful reminder that music and history often speak most eloquently when brought together on the same stage.

The concert continued with soprano Megan Weston, whose interpretation of Carlisle Floyd's I Yearn So To Know Things displayed remarkable lyricism and emotional sensitivity. Her poised performance provided an intimate contrast to the grandeur of the surrounding orchestral works.

The first half concluded with Jason Tramm leading a moving performance of the traditional American folk song Shenandoah, before audiences experienced one of the evening's artistic centerpieces.

Dr. Michael Fennelly's You Are My Rhapsody in Blue, his newly realized interpretation inspired by George Gershwin's legendary masterpiece, became a defining moment of the gala. Performing at the piano while Jason Tramm conducted, Fennelly presented a work that honored Gershwin's enduring influence while introducing his own musical perspective. The performance served as a fitting tribute to one of America's greatest composers and embodied the evening's central mission: celebrating tradition while embracing artistic innovation.

The first half also featured tenor Cody Austin, joined by Dame Alice Kandell, in Nicholas Brodszky's beloved Be My Love, bringing warmth and elegance to the program before the audience rose in appreciation at intermission.

Following the break, the concert expanded its artistic palette even further.

Violinist Na Sun delivered a dazzling interpretation of Camille Saint-Saëns' Introduction et Rondo Capriccioso, combining technical brilliance with expressive musicality in one of the evening's most virtuosic performances.

Soprano Jennivee Fiorese returned audiences to the world of lyric theater with Leonard Bernstein's timeless Somewhere from West Side Story, later offering another beautifully nuanced performance in Puccini's Chi il bel sogno di Doretta from La Rondine. Her versatility across both Broadway and operatic repertoire reflected the evening's seamless blending of musical traditions.

One of the concert's most visually captivating moments came during Saint-Saëns' Le Cygne (The Swan) from The Carnival of the Animals.

Joined by cellist David Heiss and harpist Caroline Bembia, featured dancer Analia Farfan transformed the beloved composition into an elegant dialogue between music and movement. Rather than serving as accompaniment, Farfan's choreography became an extension of the score itself, adding a lyrical visual dimension that complemented the delicacy of Saint-Saëns' music.

With refined technique and expressive theatricality, Farfan's performance illustrated how dance can deepen a concert's emotional landscape without ever distracting from the music. Her graceful interpretation brought a welcome sense of intimacy to the expansive gala, demonstrating the versatility that multidisciplinary performances can achieve when thoughtfully integrated into a symphonic setting.

The operatic selections continued with Mary Ferrari, whose spirited interpretation of Verdi's celebrated Sempre libera from La Traviata showcased impressive vocal agility and dramatic flair, bringing another memorable highlight to the evening.

Throughout the program, the Westchester Children's Chorus, under the direction of Amanda K. Gundling, added youthful energy and vibrant choral color to several selections, reinforcing the concert's emphasis on artistic collaboration across generations.

The evening culminated in Beethoven's triumphant Ode to Joy, featuring Megan Weston, Samarie Alicea, Jeremy Brauner, and Denis Sedov as soloists. Their voices blended seamlessly above the orchestra and chorus, bringing the ambitious celebration to an uplifting conclusion that resonated throughout Carnegie Hall.

Behind every performance was the steady artistic leadership of Dr. Michael Fennelly, whose programming successfully balanced patriotic celebration with artistic sophistication. Rather than relying solely on familiar repertoire, he crafted a program that celebrated the many cultures, traditions, and influences that continue to shape American music today.

Equally instrumental in realizing the evening was the Athena Music Foundation, whose partnership with Arcadia Symphony New York continues to foster large-scale artistic initiatives that unite musicians, educators, and audiences through ambitious cultural programming.

What ultimately distinguished America Celebrates 250 was not simply its impressive roster of performers, but its spirit of collaboration. Musicians from some of America's most respected orchestras performed alongside distinguished vocal soloists, young choristers, guest artists, and dancers, creating a celebration that reflected the diversity and vitality of the nation's artistic community.

The phrase repeated throughout the evening—"A Cast of 250 for America's 250"—captured the essence of the event perfectly. It was more than a slogan; it became the defining image of a production built upon collective artistry, where every performer contributed to a larger celebration of American creativity.

As the final chords of Ode to Joy filled Carnegie Hall and the audience responded with sustained applause, America Celebrates 250 affirmed the enduring power of live performance to unite communities through music, movement, and shared cultural memory.

Under the inspired leadership of Dr. Michael Fennelly, and through the collaboration of Arcadia Symphony New York, the Athena Music Foundation, an outstanding roster of soloists, and a cast of 250 artists, the gala succeeded not only as a celebration of a historic milestone, but as a compelling reminder that the performing arts remain one of America's greatest and most enduring traditions.

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