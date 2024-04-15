Ambassador Theatre Group Rebrands as ATG Entertainment

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ambassador Theatre Group, a leading live entertainment organisation, has announced that it is rebranding as ATG Entertainment. The transformation is accompanied by a refreshed logo, design language and brand proposition: “Passion Behind Performance”.

“Now is the right time to change our name to ATG Entertainment, modernise our look and strengthen our brand proposition,” said Ted Stimpson, CEO of ATG Entertainment. “Over the past few years, we have grown quickly and, with 64 venues and over 11,500 people across Europe and North America, we are pleased to unify the Group with a brand that reflects the breadth of our business today. We are all deeply committed to supporting our Producers as they put on incredible productions that excite, move and touch our audiences and I believe this is perfectly captured with our new brand proposition, “Passion Behind Performance.”

The new name, refreshed logo and design language reflect the Company’s evolution from theatre operator and capture the increasing variety of its content across music, comedy and events. The brand proposition, “Passion Behind Performance”, powerfully underscores the Group’s ongoing purpose, commitment, and dedication to support and enable producers and promoters to stage shows that entertain over 18 million people each year.

Stimpson added: “We are proud of our strong heritage and foundations that have been built over 30 years. The shows created with our producers for theatregoers by the Jujamcyn team on Broadway, and the unforgettable entertainment brought by Mehr-BB to our European audiences, have been transformational to the One Company we are today.”

About ATG Entertainment:

ATG Entertainment is a world leader in live entertainment. Their portfolio of venues includes historic theatres, studio theatres, cinemas, conference spaces, and modern live music arenas. ATG Entertainment own, operate or programme 64 of the world’s most iconic venues across the UK, the US and Germany entertaining over 18 million audience members each year.

Through in-house Production companies and working closely with top producers and promoters ATG presents over 15,000 live performances annually, including Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Moulin Rouge, The Lion King, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Starlight Express as well as popular music and comedy shows.

ATG also owns a leading ticketing platform processing more than 18 million tickets each year for musicals, plays, concerts, comedy shows and a variety of other live events. ATGtickets.com attracts more than 40 million unique visitors annually. The company has offices in London, Woking, New York and Cologne.