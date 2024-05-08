Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre to Present Notes in Motion Education Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre dance education program, Notes in Motion, offers Community and Family Programs, Events and Performances on evenings and weekends. These programs include multi-cultural workshops in different dance styles and techniques, get moving programs, faculty engagement, professional dance performances from Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre with artist talk-backs, nutrition and lifestyle coaching - interactive learning that multi-generations experience together.

Programs include: physical dance classes, small group creative exploration, critical feedback, work sharing, work time, props, costumes, live and recorded music, and group reflection. Community programs can be linked to community goals, challenges, and social issues or organize around the process of making dance theatre. Some community programs culminate in a performance presentation created by program participants. For more info, visit https://notesinmotion.org/school-programs/community-events-and-performances/.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre also performs selections from its rich repertory at our partner schools for school assemblies or as part of a Community Out-of-School Time Program. Some performances are followed by a workshop or discussion about the content of the performance, careers in dance, as well as training, rehearsing, and understanding the process of creating dance. Since 2000, Notes in Motion/Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has partnered with 140 New York City schools to bring inclusive dance education programs to thousands of underserved 3K-12th grade students throughout all 5 boroughs. Each program is tailored to the specific needs and population of each school, guided by Notes in Motion's singular approach to arts education: the Movement Exchange Method which combines technical dance instruction with creative skill building and collaborative learning. Programs foster self-discovery, risk-taking, and leadership development - vital life skills that have faltered during the pandemic which dance education nurtures by design. For more information, visit https://notesinmotion.org/school-partners/.

"From the inception of Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre, I have been driven by the vision that you cannot create dance in the now unless you are thinking about audiences of the future."

-Amanda Selwyn, Artistic/Executive Director

Upcoming Events

Family Engagement Event: Dance Around the World - Latin, Afro-Beats, & Hip-Hop

Bushwick Leaders' High School for Academic Excellence Brooklyn, NY

May 9, 2024

Family Engagement Event: Dance Around the World - K-Pop & Modern American Line Dance

PS 376 Queens, NY

May 10, 2024

Family Engagement Event: Asian-Pacific Month Celebration of Dance

Cypress Hill Collegiate Prep. Brooklyn, NY

May 14, 2024

Multicultural Event: Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Performance & Dance Fitness Workshop

PS/MS 200 Queens, NY

May 17, 2024

Family Engagement Event: Dance Around the World - Latin, Contemporary, & Afro-Caribbean

PS 333 Manhattan, NY

May 19, 2024

Family Dance Carnival: Dance Around the World

PS 83 Bronx, NY

May 20, 2024

Family Engagement Event: Dance Around the World - Latin, African, & Modern Dance

PS 315 Brooklyn, NY

May 22, 2024

Workshop: Dance Therapy

Cambria Heights Academy, Queens, NY

May 23, 2024

Family Engagement Event: Dance Around the World - West African, K-Pop, & Latin Dance

PS 46 Queens, NY

May 29, 2024

Family Engagement Event: Dance Around the World - Latin, African, & Indian Dance

Cypress Hill Collegiate Prep. Brooklyn, NY

June 2024

Lecture Demonstration + Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Performance

PS 83 Bronx, NY

June 3, 2024

African Dance Workshop

PS 124 Brooklyn, NY

June 5, 2024

Family Engagement Event: Global Dance - African, Latin, & Indian Dance

PS 199 Queens, NY

June 11, 2024

Family Engagement Event: Father's Day Rodeo Line Dance Fun!

PS 177 & District 75 PreK Center Queens, NY

June 14, 2024

Family Engagement Event: Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Performance + Q&A

PS 182 Queens, NY

June 22, 2024

Family Engagement Event: Block Party - African, Latin, & Hip Hop Dance

PS 53 Bronx, NY

June 26, 2024