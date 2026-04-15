Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN to Premiere in Korea in July

The Tony Award, Grammy Award and Drama League Award-winning musical Hell's Kitchen, featuring the music of Alicia Keys, will have its Korean premiere at the GS Art Center beginning on July 24, 2026. Performances will run to November 8, 2026.

The Korean premiere is the first-ever licensed production of Hell's Kitchen in a non-English-speaking country.

Hell's Kitchen played its final performance at the Shubert Theatre on February 22, 2026, following 23 previews and 767 regular performances. Inspired by 17-time Grammy Award-winner Alicia Keys’ own experiences growing up in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood adjacent to the Broadway theatre district, Hell's Kitchen centers a story, a sound and a community often underrepresented on the mainstream stage. Through the coming-of-age story of Ali, the musical celebrates the diversity of New York, the power of mentorship, the discovery of young talent and the power of community, with a cast and audiences reflective of the cultural makeup of the city it portrays.

The Broadway cast of Hell's KitchenCaption

The Broadway production of Hell's Kitchen was directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award nominee Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.