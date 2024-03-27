Alice Camarota & Thoeger Hansen Present 80th Anniversary Production Of Jean-Paul Sartre's NO EXIT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alice Camarota & Thoeger Hansen present the 80th Anniversary Production of Jean-Paul Sartre's existential classic, NO EXIT.

Utilizing the Paul Bowles translation as well as elements from the original, director Alice Camarota transports us into Sartre's version of Hell: A mysterious impenetrable room where individuals are trapped and forced to see themselves through the eyes of others.

While - customarily - this is a depiction of the afterlife, Camarota's scheme eerily opens us to the macabre parable of society seen through the lens of the social media avatar-engorged mirror.

The cast features Connor Wilson (Evil Dead, the Musical; Damn Yankees) as Garcin; Thoeger Hansen (E-Dreams) as Bellboy; Amie Margoles (Law & Order; House) as Inez; and Mandi Sagez (Cinderella 2020) as Estelle.

Tickets and More Information

Presented at The NuBox of the John DeSotelle Studio, 754 Ninth Avenue, NYC, Reservations and further info: info@jaymichaelsarts.com. Special Preview: Thursday May 30 @ 7:00 pm; Opening: Friday May 31 @ 7:00 pm; Running: Saturday, June 1 @ 7:00 pm & Sunday, June 2, 3:00 pm; Friday June 7 & Saturday, June 8 @ 7:00 pm; Sunday June 9, 3:00 pm.