Ali Stroker in Talks to Lead BEING HEUMANN Movie

Tony winner Ali Stroker is in talks to star in the upcoming film adaptation of Judy Heumann's memoir Being Heumann.

The film will be directed by Siân Heder, whose feature CODA swept Sundance last year. It will be released August 13th on Apple TV Plus.

From the time she contracted polio in 1949 in Brooklyn which confined her to a wheelchair, and was deemed a fire hazard at age five and told to stay home, Heumann has been a crusader for the rights of the disabled, according to Deadline.

Groundbreaking performer Ali Stroker made history as the first actress in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway when she originated the role of Anna in Deaf West's acclaimed 2015 revival of Spring Awakening.

She is the first actress who uses a mobility device to win a Tony Award; she won for her role as Ado in the most recent Broadway revival of Oklahoma!



After graduating from Tisch, Stroker starred on 12 episodes of the talent competition, The Glee Project. She placed second and won a guest role on Fox's Glee. She then recurred in the Kyra Sedgwick ABC series, Ten Days in the Valley. She also guest starred on Fox's LETHAL WEAPON and CBS' Instinct.



Stroker earned a Barrymore Award nomination for starring as Olive Ostrovsky in The Twenty-Fifth Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. In addition to her work on and off-Broadway, she's soloed at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, New York's Town Hall, and Lincoln Center for Performing Arts and Carnegie Hall. She's also the first actress in a wheelchair to graduate from the NYU Tisch drama program.