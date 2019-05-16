Alexis Michelle Annnounced At Club Cumming

Alexis Michelle, star of Drag me Down The Aisle and RuPaul's Drag Race, cums to Club Cumming.

Celebrate World Pride with Ms. Michelle at downtown's sexiest venue. With songs made famous by the likes of Bette Midler, Miley Cyrus, and Nina Simone; Alexis sheds her usual standards and serves up the camp and lust of a 70's bathhouse. This playfully, raunchy one-of-a-kind cabaret experience plays two nights only, June 27th and 28th at 8:00.

Alexis Michelle at Club Cumming features music direction by Brandon James Gwinn. The evening is produced by James Will McBride.

Alexis Michelle at Club Cumming plays Club Cumming (505 E 6th St, New York, NY 10009) June 27 and 28 at 8:00 PM. Doors open at 7:00. Tickets start at $25. Tickets and information are available at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4232438. Select number of VIP tickets available.





