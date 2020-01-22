Alexandra Billings Reflects on Making History as the First Transgender Actress to Take on Madame Morrible in WICKED
Alexandra Billings became the first transgender actress to step into the role of Madame Morrible in Wicked, making her official debut on January 20th!
Billings took to Instagram to express how much the opportunity means to her.
Check out the post below!
Last night I had the honor to be placed gently and with loving hands, into the glorious land of Oz. With all my heart I cannot tell you the gratefulness and sheer unbridled joy I feel in living in a land of faith and spiritual guidance. Where home is defined by truth and the power of chosen family Tonight was the beginning and I am honored to be in the center of this journey as it continues to teach me and lead me into the next beautiful event. Thank you Ozians. As you have done since I've been 7 years old, you have reminded me of what matters and what the universe is capable of. Here's to the humans whose shoulders I stand on and whose memories I hold dear. My queer ancestors and the histories they invoke. For I would be nowhere without their constant divine voices. Blessed to have family. Grateful to be home Because there really is no place like it @wicked_musical #transisbeautiful #transrightsarehumanrights #lgbtrightsarehumanrights #wewillnotbeerased #grateful #actorslife
A post shared by Alexandra Billings (@therealalexandrabillings) on Jan 21, 2020 at 7:29am PST
Ms. Billings joins a cast which currently includes Hannah Corneau as Elphaba, Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Jake Boyd as Fiyero, Riley Costello as Boq, Jamie Jackson as Doctor Dillamond, and Gizel Jiménez as Nessarose.
In addition to her role as Davina on "Transparent," Alexandra Billings' television and film credits include "Goliath," "How to Get Away With Murder," "Grey's Anatomy," "From School Boy to Showgirl: The Alexandra Billings Story," Paddleton and Valley of Bones.
She was last on Broadway in The Nap, and her additional theater credits include S/He & Me, Seussical, Berlin Circle, A Doll's House, Trojan Woman, Gypsy, Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, Time to Burn, and Hamlet! The Musical! Alexandra has received the HRC Visibility Award, Rainbow Spirit Award, Chicago Gay & Lesbian Hall of Fame, After Dark Award, and Joseph Jefferson Award. She is a professor of theater arts at USC and a Viewpoints Associate at Steppenwolf Theatre.
