Alexandra Billings Reflects on Making History as the First Transgender Actress to Take on Madame Morrible in WICKED

Alexandra Billings became the first transgender actress to step into the role of Madame Morrible in Wicked, making her official debut on January 20th!

Billings took to Instagram to express how much the opportunity means to her.

Ms. Billings joins a cast which currently includes Hannah Corneau as Elphaba, Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Jake Boyd as Fiyero, Riley Costello as Boq, Jamie Jackson as Doctor Dillamond, and Gizel Jiménez as Nessarose.

In addition to her role as Davina on "Transparent," Alexandra Billings' television and film credits include "Goliath," "How to Get Away With Murder," "Grey's Anatomy," "From School Boy to Showgirl: The Alexandra Billings Story," Paddleton and Valley of Bones.

She was last on Broadway in The Nap, and her additional theater credits include S/He & Me, Seussical, Berlin Circle, A Doll's House, Trojan Woman, Gypsy, Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, Time to Burn, and Hamlet! The Musical! Alexandra has received the HRC Visibility Award, Rainbow Spirit Award, Chicago Gay & Lesbian Hall of Fame, After Dark Award, and Joseph Jefferson Award. She is a professor of theater arts at USC and a Viewpoints Associate at Steppenwolf Theatre.





