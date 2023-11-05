Alexandra Billings' Bio-Musical S/HE AND ME Is In Development

S/He and Me ("She, He, and Me") is currently preparing for a March 2024 industry workshop ahead of a Broadway production. Following the success of her memoirs, “This Time for Me”, S/He and Me is based on the life of actress and activist, Alexandra Billings (Transparent, The Connors, Wicked) and promises to be a powerful exploration of identity, love, and resilience. With an original score by composer Andre Catrini, direction by Joanne Gordon (who also co-penned “This Time for Me”) and the dynamic production team of Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora, along with co-producers Schmengie Inc, S/He and Me is poised to become a first-of-its-kind on Broadway.

Alexandra Billings is an actor, singer, author, teacher, and activist who has appeared on numerous television shows, including Amazon's Emmy and Golden Globe Award–winning Transparent. Billings, who has been acting since 1968, made her Broadway debut in The Nap in 2018 (“A sensational debut” according to the NY Times) and joined the cast of Wicked as Madame Morrible the following year. Every role played by Billings is thought to be a first for an out Transgender human. Billings has lived with AIDS since 1995, and her LGBTQ and HIV/AIDS activism stretches across the continent and culminated in her moderation of a panel on Transgender rights in America at the White House during the Obama administration. She is the recipient of countless awards, including a Visibility Award from the HRC, and she holds an MFA in acting and is a tenured professor at USC. She is married to her highschool sweetheart, Chrisanne Blankenship, whom she met in 1976.

S/He and Me brings her incredible life story to the stage. Born in 1962, Alexandra Billings grew up in a decade in which being herself was illegal. When she started transitioning in 1980, the word “Transgender” was not commonly used. With no Trans role models and no path to follow, Alexandra did what her family, teachers, and even friends said was impossible: Alexandra forged ahead. Spanning five decades, from profound lows of drug abuse, prostitution, and homelessness to exhilarating highs in marriage and in the spotlight, S/He and Me pulls the curtain back on the events of a pioneering life. She weaves a true coming-of-age story of richly imaginative lies, of friends being swept away by the plague, of her determination to establish a career that would break boundaries, and of the recognition of her own power.

In a statement about the upcoming musical of her life, Alexandra states “I know that when I was twelve years old, had there been a show like this, it would have saved me three separate suicide attempts. S/he and Me is a reminder of our responsibility to humanity – Trans or not. Our story resonates with a truth that needs to be told. This time for us!”

In a political climate where the vilification of the Transgender community is increasing daily, it is imperative to open the door and invite everyone in to learn, celebrate, grow and rise up together. Through the tragedies and triumphs of one person's story, we find a universal humanity.

S/He and Me will be directed by award-winning director Joanne Gordon, longtime collaborator and co-author of This Time for Me. According to Gordon, “This is a love story. It is a love that transcends gender, time, and place. It is the story of the love of two individuals (Alex and Chrisanne)– but just as much a story about the love of self (Scott and Alex). It is a story of parental love - young love and old love. It is a homage to the glorious love of the Broadway show tune and it is an affirmation of that idealized love. In a life of pain and suffering – illness and death – drugs and dissolution – the spirit triumphs. Love does conquer all – and we celebrate our happily ever after ending. And it is all true!”

The score, composed by Andre Catrini, the recipient of the 2014 ASCAP Foundation Cole Porter Award and a graduate of CCM, harkens back to the Golden Age of Broadway and pays homage to the Hollywood musicals and the original cast albums Alex grew up listening to at home. “S/He and Me takes the story of a marginalized community and gives it a proper, big musical theater treatment with an eclectic score that honors the humans it is about, and the theater community at large.”

Producers Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora (Harmony, How to Dance in Ohio, Walking With Bubbles), known for their dedication to bringing captivating and socially relevant productions to the stage, are thrilled to be part of S/He and Me. In a joint statement, "S/He and Me is not just a musical; it is a movement. It invites audiences to embrace diversity, celebrate the human spirit, and challenge preconceived notions about identity. It is a testament to the power of storytelling and its ability to foster empathy and understanding.”

Stay tuned for more information about the production, including casting announcements, show dates, and ticket information. "S/He and Me" is a theatrical event that promises to leave a lasting impact on Broadway and beyond.