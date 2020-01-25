Alex Brightman Says June 6 is 'Not the End of BEETLEJUICE'
Alex Brightman revealed that there is still hope that Beetlejuice will relocate, after it departs the Winter Garden Theatre in June.
Nancy Coleman, from The New York Times, attended the Beetlejuice panel at BroadwayCon. She tweet a quote from Brightman, stating that the musical is not expected to disappear this summer.
"There is absolutely no reason to give up hope," Brightman said. "Until we know anything further, it is not the end of Beetlejuice on June 6."
Beetlejuice folks address "the sandworm in the room" - being evicted from the Winter Garden to make room for "The Music Man."- Nancy Coleman (@nancylcoleman) January 25, 2020
"There is absolutely no reason to give up hope," Alex Brightman said. "Until we know anything further, it is not the end of Beetlejuice on June 6." pic.twitter.com/cHGi4FZd18
BEETLEJUICE opened on Broadway on Thursday, April 25, 2019, and was nominated for eight Tony Awards including BEST NEW MUSICAL. Beetlejuice won the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for David Korins' scenic design, and Sophia Anne Caruso won the Theatre World Award for her performance as Lydia.
The show continues to break box office records at the Winter Garden Theatre. The show will launch a National Tour in the fall of 2021. Cities and dates to be announced shortly.
BEETLEJUICE is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!), with an original score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong), a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown ("Castle Rock") & Emmy Award and Tony Award nominee Anthony King ("Broad City"), music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire), and choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).
