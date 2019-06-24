Alan Cumming Joins Anthology Series BRIARPATCH at USA Network

Alan Cumming and Ed Asner have joined the cast of Briarpatch on USA Network, according to Variety. The two appear in the anthology series in recurring roles, alongside the show's star Rosario Dawson.

The series follows Allegra Dill (Dawson), a dogged investigator returning to her border-town Texas home after her sister is murdered. What begins as a search for a killer turns into an all-consuming fight to bring her corrupt hometown to its knees.

The cast also includes Kim Dickens, Jay R. Ferguson, Brian Geraghty and Edi Gathegi. The series is based on the Ross Thomas book of the same name and is currently in production in Albuquerque, New Mexico. It is produced by UCP and Paramount Television.

Cumming will play the role of Clyde Brattle - an elegant, charming, and murderous arms dealer. Currently a fugitive and the target of a senatorial investigation run by Dill, he arrives in town to wreak havoc and settle some old scores.

Asner will play the role of James Staghorne Sr., the President and owner of the town's only newspaper, The Chronicle. Staghorne Sr. never bothers to hide his racism and resentment and deigns only to speak to his son Jimmy Jr. - unless someone sets off his powerful temper.

On Broadway and the West End Alan Cumming played the Master of Ceremonies in Kander and Ebb's masterpiece Cabaret, winning a Tony and every other award available in the process. More recently he has toured the world with his cabaret shows, I Bought A Blue Car Today which debuted at the Lincoln Centre, NYC followed by the Sydney Opera House, and Alan CummingSings Sappy Songs, which earned huge critical acclaim and sold out Carnegie Hall, the London Palladium, the Walt DisneyConcert Hall in LA and the Kennedy Center, Washington DC. He also released albums of the same name. Cumming currently stars on the CBS series Instinct, and previously starred on The Good Wife.

Read the original article on Variety.





Related Articles