Ailey Moves NYC! Experience the Magic of Dance at Bryant Park Picnic Performances in August

Get ready for a mesmerizing dance performance under the open sky.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

Ailey Moves NYC! Experience the Magic of Dance at Bryant Park Picnic Performances in August

Bryant Park Picnic Performances presented by Bank of America season of free, live performances continues on Thursday, August 3 with a performance from Ailey II, the celebrated Second Company to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, as well as an Ailey Extension West African dance class. This event is part of Ailey Moves NYC!, a summer celebration of dance featuring free activities for all ages across the five boroughs including performances by the rising stars of Ailey II, as well as dance classes and workshops led by The Ailey School, Ailey’s Arts In Education and Ailey Extension teachers and musicians.

Attendees to Bryant Park Picnic Performances may bring their own food or purchase from on-site food and beverage vendors near the Lawn. At all performances, attendees can discover new dishes and celebrate classics from the five boroughs with a rotating line-up of local artisanal vendors curated by Hester Street Fair. Stout NYC offers giant pretzels, gourmet popcorn and other light bites as well as a selection of beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase.

Additional performance information follows below. For the most current information please visit bryantpark.org/picnics. For a selection of high-resolution Ailey Moves NYC! images, please visit this link. When used, please credit the appropriate photographer as listed in the image filename. 

Performance Details
Thursday, August 3
6PM: Ailey Extension West African Dance Class
7PM: Ailey II Performance

Dance in Bryant Park with Ailey! Immerse yourself in West African music and culture with Maguette Camara and join Ailey Extension for a West African dance class featuring live drumming. This class is open to people of all ages and all levels of dance experience. Everyone can dance with Ailey!

Comprised of the most promising early-career dance talent in the country, Ailey II, led by Artistic Director Francesca Harper, is renowned for its electrifying performances, rigorous touring schedule, and community programs. In celebration of the company's 50th anniversary, Ailey II will perform a dynamic repertory featuring the incredible energy of an excerpt of William Forsythe’s Enemy in the Figure, an excerpt from Alvin Ailey’s lyrical ballet The Lark Ascending, Robert Battle’s percussive Takademe, and Harper’s galactical Freedom Series.

Complete Line Listings

July
July 21 – Carnegie Hall Citywide: Magos Herrera Ft. The Knights
July 28 – Carnegie Hall Citywide: Champe-Soukous Collective

August
August 03 – Ailey Moves NYC: Ailey II and Ailey Extension
August 04 – Carnegie Hall Citywide: Ndlovu Youth Choir
August 11 – Joe's Pub: Shaina Taub
August 18 – New York City Opera: The Barber of Seville
August 19 – New York City Opera: Alessandro Lora in Concert
August 25 – Accordions Around the World: Diana Burco, Suistamon Sähkö, Ragini Ensemble
August 26 – Roulette Intermedium: Immanuel Wilkins, 75 Dollar Bill, Ka Baird

September
September 01 – The Classical Theatre of Harlem: Langston in Harlem
September 07 – American Symphony Orchestra: American Expressions
September 08 – New York City Opera: Romeo and Juliet
September 09 – Drom: Gaye Su Akyol (U.S. Debut)
September 14 – Harlem Stage: 40th Anniversary Celebration

Follow Bryant Park

﻿Website: https://bryantpark.org
 

Location and Subway Directions:
Bryant Park is situated behind the New York Public Library in midtown Manhattan, between 40th and 42nd Streets & Fifth and Sixth Avenues. Take the B, D, F, or M train to 42nd Street/Bryant Park; or, take the 7 train to 5th Avenue.



