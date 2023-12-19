Ailey Lights Up The Stage In Final Weeks Of Performances With Special Programs And Revelations Through The New Year

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's 65th anniversary season swings into the final two weeks of its holiday season engagement with an exciting lineup of performances that will captivate New York City Center audiences.

Before the season comes to an end, fans have just 16 more chances to witness Ailey's artists in various programs showcasing the season's new works, as well as returning favorites, and a dozen pieces from Alvin Ailey including his must-see signature masterpiece Revelations.

On Tuesday, December 19 at 7:30pm the organization will honor Ailey's notable leading ladies with a ‘Pioneering Women of Ailey' program featuring a special performance celebrating Carmen de Lavallade, Judith Jamison, Denise Jefferson, and Sylvia Waters. The program features With Gratitude, a special piece performed by students of The Ailey School and choreographed by Co-Director of The Ailey School and former Ailey Company member Tracy Inman in loving memory of Denise Jefferson. The evening continues with excerpts from Alvin Ailey's popular ballet and first masterpiece Blues Suite; Ronald K. Brown's Dancing Spirit which pays tribute to Artistic Director Emerita Judith Jamison and her profound influence; Carmen de Lavallade's solo Sweet Bitter Love; and Mr. Ailey's moving work to honor the memory of a dear late friend, Memoria. The inspiring finale of this program is the must-see signature masterpiece Revelations. [There are nine more chances to see Revelations this season on Dec. 20 mat, Dec. 20 eve, Dec. 23 mat, Dec. 24 mat, Dec. 26 mat, Dec. 27 mat, Dec. 30 mat, Dec. 31 mat].

Ailey's artists will keep dancing into the holidays with festive Sunday matinee performances featuring Revelations on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. On December 24 at 3pm t an ‘All Ailey' program will also feature the perfect fusion of Ailey's buoyant choreography and Duke Ellington's sparkling music in Night Creature, the enduring tour-de-force solo dedicated to Black women everywhere Cry, and an impassioned tribute to the profound courage and terrible anguish of Nelson and Winnie Mandela Survivors. [See the ‘All Ailey' program on Dec. 20 mat, Dec. 24 mat].

The season will end on a high note, with a very special New Year's Eve performance full of vitality; kicking off with Amy Hall Garner's energetic CENTURY – a deeply personal piece inspired by her grandfather on the eve of his 100th birthday set to the music of Ray Charles, Count Basie, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and more. The program also includes Act II of ‘Ailey Classics' featuring the strong yet serene solo Reflections in D along with highlights from the spirited duet Pas de Duke, the commanding choreography in Masekela Langage, the comical meandering of Opus McShann, the lyrical solo from Love Songs, and the magical Charlie Parker tribute For ‘Bird' – With Love.

Fans can see the full two-act ‘Ailey Classics' program in its entirety on Saturday December 23 at 2pm, highlighting some of Ailey's best-loved ballets alongside Ailey's timeless masterpiece Revelations. Act 1 features Memoria and Night Creature, followed by the lovely medley of Ailey excerpts in Act II. [Ailey Classics program repeats on Dec. 27 at 2pm]

This week audiences can also catch encore performances of new works during ‘All New' programs celebrating the season's world premieres and new productions. On Thursday, December 21 at 7:30pm Ailey's artists debut an ‘All New' program highlighting this season's new productions of Ronald K. Brown's Dancing Spirit and an all-female production of Jamar Roberts' meditation on the beauty and fragility of life in a time of growing gun violence Ode; alongside Amy Hall Garner's world premiere, CENTURY. [This ‘All New' program repeats on Dec. 29 eve.]

A second ‘All New' program on Saturday, December 23 at 8pm features a new production of Alonzo King's Following the Subtle Current Upstream a piece about how to return to joy; Elizabeth Roxas-Dobrish's world premiere dreamlike duet Me, Myself and You; and new productions of Hans van Manen's dynamic Solo, and Ronald K. Brown's Dancing Spirit. [This ‘All New' program repeats on Dec. 27 eve].

After viewing Ailey's inspiring artists light up the New York City Center stage, fans of all ages and experience levels are encouraged to get moving with Ailey Extension by joining in the dance online or in-studio at Ailey's home at the Joan Weill Center for Dance – New York's largest building dedicated to dance. On January 6 at 4:30pm, a Celebrating Alvin Ailey Workshop with Assistant Rehearsal Director and former Ailey dancer Clifton Brown will take participants through choreography inspired by Mr. Ailey's work as they learn about his impact on the dance world and American history. Starting January 29, a Spring Performance Workshop lets students live out their dreams of rehearsing original choreography from prominent NYC instructors to perform in front of family and friends at the Ailey Citigroup Theater on May 9 and 10. Kids and teens ages 7 – 17 can also join in the dance learning ballet, contemporary, and hip-hop techniques with their peers during the Kids & Teens Winter/Spring session which runs January 7 – May 12. For more information about these workshops and more ways to keep dancing with Ailey's elite instructors seven days a week, please visit alvinailey.org/extension.

Following the New York City Center engagement, Ailey's artists will prepare to embark on a coast-to-coast US Tour from January 25 – May 12, 2024 visiting nearly 20 cities including Atlanta, Chicago, DC, Miami, Houston, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Nashville, Newark, and more.

For information on how to experience the magic of Ailey, visit alvinailey.org.