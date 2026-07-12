Adrianna Di Liello To Creative Produce Valentina Zazzali's MY WAY At The Tank

Adrianna Di Liello is thrilled to serve as a creative producer on Valentina Zazzali's, MY WAY.

Valentina Zazzali Is An Actor-Writer, Based In NYC she graduated from NYU Tisch (Experimental Theatre Wing & Strasberg). She was a member and director of the sketch comedy team, Hammerkatz. Recent credits include: Sitter (The Wit Factory), Wake (I.R.T), A Baby With A Baby (Brooklyn Comedy Collective), Hamlet (NYU; Polonius). Zazzali will Direct and Lead the production.

"My Way" follows a Girl being haunted by a Ghost. But not just any ghost; a crooning Ghost in a jacket, hat, and tie who keeps bringing up "the good ol' days". He's there to help her write a very important speech, if she'll let him.

Adrianna Di Liello is an actor, singer, and dancer best known for her Emmy-nominated role as Shania in Amazon's Annedroids. She played Lithpy in the cult horror-musical Stage Fright alongside Meat Loaf and Minnie Driver, Jenna in Family Channel/Disney's Backstage, and Chelsea in Universal Kids' Bajillionaires. Recent screen credits include DOC (Fox), Dying in Plain Sight (Lifetime) and Elliot Page's producing debut, Backspot with Devery Jacobs and Evan Rachel Wood. Upcoming post-production credits include Glad You're Here (Good Girl Productions) starring Tommy Dorfman and Jack Cameron Kay.

The Million Underscores is an experimental theater company based in Brooklyn under the artistic direction of Nicolás Noreña. Founded in Summer 2013 the company has developed alongside a qualitative study of numbers, and experiments in aesthetic drive, abstract composition, and collaborative writing. The company makes highly visual and physically eccentric theater works that interrogate the action and the form of theater.

Nicolás Noreña has developed, produced, directed and designed over twenty original productions presented at The Museum of Modern Art, Target Margin Theater, Theater Flamboyan, The Brick Theater, O.D.C San Francisco, 62' Center Williamstown, Le Mondo Baltimore, as well as in DIY spaces, art galleries and public spaces in New York City. He had the pleasure of working closely with Mary Overlie and Richard Foreman. Over the years he has performed with wonderful artists such as The Talking Band, Jess Barbagallo, Liz Swados, Jeff Weiss, Theresa Buccheister and Object Collection.

He was a LEIMAY fellow 2015-2020, LAB artist with Target Margin Theater in 2019, was a resident artist with Mabou Mines 2015-2016 under the mentorship of JoAnne Akalaitis, and has developed work at Mercury Store since 2023. Nicolas currently teaches at the Experimental Theater Wing in New York University, and is the archive director of the Mary Overlie Legacy Project. He has taught workshops and given lectures at Playwrights Horizons, MIT, Juilliard, HB Studios, TK Studio, Mercury Store, and abroad in Colombia and Switzerland.

The play will run from July 28th-30th at The Tank. Tickets can be purchased at The Tank's website.

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