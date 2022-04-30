Adaptation of James Joyce's ULYSSES Comes to Theater Latea

Ulysses Missa, a new adaptation of James Joyce's epic novel, Ulysses, uses the form of a Catholic High Mass to create a subversive ritual for all who want to pay reverence to one of the greatest literary achievements of the 20th Century.

A cast of twelve performs in this experimental musical using a cappella chorale, poetic language, and an untraditional narrative structure. It highlights themes of Irish Nationalism, a trinitarian relationship between Joyce and his protagonists, sacrificial relationships, and the creative spirit. Come celebrate 100 years of James Joyce's Ulysses with the cast! The show is written and composed by Sarah Norcross Hough, Directed by Anastasia Vertjanova, and features Daniel Baskins, Miranda Rose Blood, Heeya Kim, Maddy Mackarey, Patrick Maruffi, Grace Martini, Ongama Mhlontlo, Abby Morris, Avery Pedell, Atticus Shaindlin, Ella Stoller, and Noah Sturtridge.

Performances are at Theater Latea on the Lower East Side May 23rd at 6:15pm, May 27th at 9pm, and May 29 at 3:30pm. All tickets are $25 and can be purchased here: https://newyorktheaterfestival.com/ulysses-missa/. Show updates can be found on the Instagram: @ulyssesmissa