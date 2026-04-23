Adam Jacobs to Host 10th Annual Arts for Autism Benefit Concert at New Amsterdam Theatre

On June 22nd, 2026, Arts for Autism will arrive at the New Amsterdam Theatre – home of the blockbuster Aladdin – for the tenth annual concert featuring a constellation of Broadway performers alongside the stars of tomorrow – student performers from across the nation.

Over the past decade, the concert has raised over $400,000, brought 1,491 students to perform on Broadway alongside 262 Broadway artists, and donated 51 grants to organizations that support people impacted by autism.

Broadway's finest come out to support the event each year and this year's line-up includes Aladdin's original Aladdin Adam Jacobs as the host of the evening and Broadway performers:

The event seeks to provide an inclusive environment where everyone is welcome to enjoy the energy of Broadway while inspiring compassion, kindness, and understanding. One-hundred percent of the proceeds are granted to organizations that support the autistic community.

Tickets start at $69 and are on sale at: https://www.artsforautism.net/

Under the stewardship of an advisory board, funds raised at the concert will be distributed in $1,000 to $5,000 grants to organizations that improve the lives of people impacted by autism.

Grants applications must be received no later than September 1, 2025. For more information, visit: https://www.artsforautism.net/

Arts for Autism is a production of Educational Travel Adventures and The Broadway Project (formerly Believe NYC) – two organizations that educate and enrich the lives of young people through performance and travel opportunities. It is produced by Jacque Carnahan and Michael Holzer, directed by Natalie Malotke with musical direction by Paul Staroba.

ABOUT EDUCATIONAL TRAVEL ADVENTURES AND THE BROADWAY PROJECT:

Educational Travel Adventures (www.etadventures.com) and The Broadway Project (www.thebroadwayproject.org) enrich the lives of young people through arts workshops, master classes, professional performances and travel opportunities. Their goal is to provide experiences for aspiring young leaders and artists that promote growth and self-discovery through hands-on learning opportunities. There is no tool more powerful than seeing a classroom come to life, which is why Educational Travel Adventures and The Broadway Project strive to provide unique learning opportunities to meet specific educational goals.

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