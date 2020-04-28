Adam Chanler-Berat and Tavi Gevinson Take Part in Classic Stage Company's CLASSIC CONVERSATIONS

Classic Stage Company continues the new, free online version of its signature series Classic Conversations, hosted by John Doyle, with Adam Chanler-Berat (Peter and the Starcatcher, Next to Normal) and Tavi Gevinson (The Crucible, This Is Our Youth) this Thursday, April 30, and next Thursday, May 7, respectively. The actors are the latest in a lineup of participants from CSC's postponed production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins, which the institution plans to present when it is safe to reconvene at the theater.

Classic Conversations was inaugurated in Winter 2018, in an event with Raúl Esparza-coinciding with his celebrated title performance in CSC's production of Bertolt Brecht's The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui-in which he discussed his prolific career and sang "Marry Me a Little" from Company. These one-night-only events typically complement CSC's mainstage productions and offer a singular glimpse into the lives and careers of those involved. Since its recent beginnings, the series has already become a treasured part of CSC's offerings, and has also featured events with Victoria Clark, Mary Beth Peil, Barbara Walsh, and Michael Cerveris. Since CSC reimagined it as a digital series for the COVID-19 shutdown-enhancing its characteristic intimacy by bringing audiences into great actor-singers' homes-Doyle has hosted Classic Conversations with three-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Burn This, Falsettos), who plays Leon Czolgosz in Assassins, on April 16; and Tony nominee Will Swenson (Hair, Waitress), who portrays Charles Guiteau in the production, on April 23.

John Doyle has said, "I'm delighted that we're able to present this online series of Classic Conversations. This is the development of a program that has been very successful at Classic Stage. Each conversation is exactly that-a chat between myself and an artist who has a connection with our company. Very informal and relaxed, we loosely follow the format of the BBC Radio show 'Desert Island Discs.' The artist illuminates the conversation with songs or pieces of music that have been part of their personal journey-songs they would take to their imaginary Desert Island. I'm excited that this initiative is going to be shared more widely, and I look forward to a time where the 'remote' audience is able to join us for many more such conversations in our beautiful theater on 13th Street." While the online series is free, CSC is accepting donations online.

Adam Chanler-Berat is best known for his work on Broadway originating the roles of Henry in Next to Normal, Peter in Peter and the Starcatcher, and Nino in Amélie. Additional Broadway: The Dauphin in Saint Joan (MTC). Regional: George in Sunday in the Park with George (Huntington), Animal Crackers (Williamstown). Off-Broadway: Nantucket Sleigh Ride (Lincoln Center), The Fortress of Solitude (Dallas Theater Center and The Public, Lortel nomination for Best Actor), Fly by Night (Playwrights Horizons), Rent (New World Stages), Zorba (Encores at City Center), and My Favorite Year (York) Web series: "It Could Be Worse." Film: Delivery Man. TV: "Elementary," "Veep," "The Good Wife," "Doubt," "The Code," "NCIS: NOLA," and "Soundtrack." He plays John Hinckley, Jr. in CSC's Assassins.

Tavi Gevinson is an actress and writer, most recently seen in Trip Cullman's production of Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow and Steven Levenson's Off-Broadway production of Days of Rage. Last year, she starred in the revival of Carson McCullers' The Member of the Wedding at Williamstown Theater Festival. Broadway credits include Kenneth Lonergan's This Is Our Youth, Mary Warren in Ivo van Hove's production of The Crucible, and Anya in The Cherry Orchard. Film credits include Enough Said, Person to Person, and the upcoming Halston. TV credits include NBC's "Parenthood" and Ryan Murphy's "Scream Queens." In Assassins, she plays the role of Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You