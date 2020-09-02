Actors' Equity Approves Alliance Theatre's Plans To Produce A Drive-in Radio Play

This production will be the first in the Southeast and sixth nationally to receive AEA approval.

Atlanta's Alliance Theatre has announced that its upcoming drive-in production of A Christmas Carol: The Live Radio Play has been approved by Actors' Equity Association.

"We are so thankful for this collaboration with our union partners," said Susan V. Booth. "Everyone in our industry is working towards finding safe and creative solutions to producing theater during this unprecedented time. We feel confident this is a right step in that direction."

In its proposals to Actors' Equity Association, Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, and United Scenic Artists, the Alliance outlined key protocols for actors and audiences to guard against the spread of COVID-19, including virtual rehearsals, daily self-evaluation and symptoms check performed by anyone reporting to work in-person, frequent COVID-19 testing for actors, stage managers, and anyone who has daily or direct exposure with the cast, utilizing a covered outdoor stage with socially distanced blocking and separate actor stations, daily deep cleaning of all backstage and on-stage spaces, props, and equipment, employing a COVID Safety Coordinator for the duration of the production to administer and support protocols

Enhanced plans for audience members include utilizing an outdoor, drive-in style production to keep audience members socially distanced, listening to the audio of the performance through their car radio or cell phone, contactless ticketing, and masks required for all front of house staff and anyone not in a vehicle.

In July, the Alliance Theatre announced a season line up with a mix of drive-in, socially distanced indoor, and streaming productions. With guidance from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and GA Department of Public Health, and in collaboration with the Emory School of Nursing, the Alliance developed these enhanced protocols to promote health and safety while also delivering meaningful, fun, and creative content to serve its audiences. The Alliance's 52nd season reimagines how we gather, where to take the stage, and how a story comes to life. Additional information on the Alliance Theatre's reopening procedures can be found here.

A Christmas Carol: The Live Radio Play is inspired by the novel by Charles Dickens and is co-adapted as a drive-in radio play experience by Leora Morris and Ben Coleman. A small cast of actors playing multiple roles in addition to special moments of coordinated audience participation will create a brand-new experience based on the well-known story. This production is directed by Leora Morris. Additional details on dates, tickets, and drive-in location will be announced in the coming weeks.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You