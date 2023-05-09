Actor Therapy Launches Teacher Residency Program

The program will run in one-week sessions from July 17-August 11.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations
BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month Photo 2 BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES Photo 3 The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES
Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Photo 4 Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy

Actor Therapy Launches Teacher Residency Program

Actor Therapy, NYC's groundbreaking theatrical training program founded by Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez and Kleban Prize-winning composer Ryan Scott Oliver, is launching a new program for educators, premiering this summer.

Actor Therapy's Teacher Residency Program is for educators seeking guidance and mentorship from NYC's top Musical Theatre teaching artists. Working hand-in-hand with AT's renowned faculty during our Summer Intensive, our Resident Teachers will be nurtured as arts educators, utilizing our revolutionary training format.

Infused with AT's signature approach to individuality, cultivating students' inner artist, and navigating this constantly evolving industry, members of the Teacher Residency Program will be challenged to grow as both teacher and student. You'll gain valuable insight into life as an NYC-based artist in 2023, hear the latest from top industry professionals, and develop fresh tools and on-the-pulse techniques for your theatrical teaching arsenal.

Among the principles explored in Actor Therapy and the Teacher Residency Program:

  • The artist's job is two-part: honor the industry (know your "type" and "how you fit into the story," observe and research commercial theatre of today) and honor yourself (defy the confines of "type," break new ground, forge ahead as your own artist).

  • Don't be someone else or who someone told you to be: be the MOST of yourself.

  • They are not casting "actors"-they are casting HUMANS. Who is the individual, the tastemaker, the specialized and unique person locked within the auditioner?


The program will run in one-week sessions from July 17-August 11. More information can be found at www.actortherapynyc.comtrp. Those interested in applying can do so at www.actortherapynyc.com/trpapplication.



BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

RELATED STORIES

INTO THE WOODS and More Take Home Eliot Norton Awards in Boston Photo
INTO THE WOODS and More Take Home Eliot Norton Awards in Boston

Awards were presented last night to 34 outstanding actors, directors, designers, choreographers, musicians, and 5 visiting productions by the Boston Theater Critics Association (BTCA) at the 40th Anniversary Elliot Norton Awards ceremony, held at the Huntington Theatre in Boston.

Seniors Take Center Stage In Connecticut Production of GREASE Photo
Seniors Take Center Stage In Connecticut Production of GREASE

The high school seniors of the fictional Rydell High will be brought to life by actual seniors in an upcoming Connecticut production of the hit musical Grease!

LIFE OF PI Puppeteers to Take Part in Talkback Session in June Photo
LIFE OF PI Puppeteers to Take Part in Talkback Session in June

Mango Moon Productions will present 'Puppetry Night at Life of Pi' on June 8th at 7:00 pm at the Schoenfeld Theater in NYC.

Video: Daveed Diggs Sings Under the Sea in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Photo
Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip

New The Little Mermaid promo videos featuring Daveed Diggs as Sebastian and Awkwafina as Scuttle. The clip features a first look at Diggs and Halle Bailey singing 'Under the Sea' in the upcoming live action movie musical. A behind-the-scenes featurette features new footage, including Melissa McCarthy as Ursula performing 'Poor Unfortunate Souls.'


More Hot Stories For You

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/7/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/7/23
Julie Benko, Telly Leung & More to Star in 11th Annual NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYSJulie Benko, Telly Leung & More to Star in 11th Annual NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS
World Premiere of Michael R. Jackson & Anna K. Jacobs' TEETH & More Set for Playwrights Horizons 2023-24 SeasonWorld Premiere of Michael R. Jackson & Anna K. Jacobs' TEETH & More Set for Playwrights Horizons 2023-24 Season
STRANGER SINGS!, THE PARODY MUSICAL to Present One-Night-Only Streaming Event This MonthSTRANGER SINGS!, THE PARODY MUSICAL to Present One-Night-Only Streaming Event This Month

Videos

Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season Video
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA Video
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU