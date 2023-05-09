Actor Therapy Launches Teacher Residency Program

Actor Therapy, NYC's groundbreaking theatrical training program founded by Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez and Kleban Prize-winning composer Ryan Scott Oliver, is launching a new program for educators, premiering this summer.

Actor Therapy's Teacher Residency Program is for educators seeking guidance and mentorship from NYC's top Musical Theatre teaching artists. Working hand-in-hand with AT's renowned faculty during our Summer Intensive, our Resident Teachers will be nurtured as arts educators, utilizing our revolutionary training format.

Infused with AT's signature approach to individuality, cultivating students' inner artist, and navigating this constantly evolving industry, members of the Teacher Residency Program will be challenged to grow as both teacher and student. You'll gain valuable insight into life as an NYC-based artist in 2023, hear the latest from top industry professionals, and develop fresh tools and on-the-pulse techniques for your theatrical teaching arsenal.

Among the principles explored in Actor Therapy and the Teacher Residency Program:

The artist's job is two-part: honor the industry (know your "type" and "how you fit into the story," observe and research commercial theatre of today) and honor yourself (defy the confines of "type," break new ground, forge ahead as your own artist).

Don't be someone else or who someone told you to be: be the MOST of yourself.

They are not casting "actors"-they are casting HUMANS. Who is the individual, the tastemaker, the specialized and unique person locked within the auditioner?



The program will run in one-week sessions from July 17-August 11. More information can be found at www.actortherapynyc.comtrp. Those interested in applying can do so at www.actortherapynyc.com/trpapplication.