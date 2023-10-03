Acclaimed French Organist Thomas Ospital to Perform at The Brick Presbyterian Church in Manhattan

Brick Presbyterian Church will begin its 2023-24 Worship & Arts concert series with a recital by acclaimed French organist Thomas Ospital on Tuesday, October 24 at 7:00 PM at The Brick Presbyterian Church, 1140 Park Avenue, Manhattan.

Mr. Ospital, professor of organ at the Paris Conservatoire and titular organist of St. Eustache in Paris, makes his New York City debut with this performance. At 33 years of age, Mr. Ospital has quickly earned a place among the world's finest concert organists. His program will include the Passacaglia in C Minor, BWV 582 by Johann Sebastian Bach, the Fantaisie in A Major and Cantabile by César Franck, the Pelléas et Mélisande Suite by Gabriel Fauré, transcribed by Louis Robillard, the Première Fantaisie and Deuxième Fantaisie by Jehan Alain, and Evocation IV by Thierry Escaich. Mr. Ospital will also create music on the spot by improvising on a submitted theme, an art for which he is renowned.

Following his recital, Mr. Ospital will teach a masterclass at Brick Church on Wednesday, October 25 at 7:00 PM, working with students from The Juilliard School, Manhattan School of Music, and Borough of Manhattan Community College. The masterclass is open to the public and admission is free.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Titulaire of the grand organ at Saint-Eustache Church in Paris and Professor of Organ Interpretation and Harmony at the Paris National Conservatory of Music (CNSMDP), Thomas Ospital is a young artist who has quickly earned a place amongst the world's finest concert organists.

A laureate of several competitions, he was awarded First Prize at the 2009 International Competition of Organ in Saragossa, Spain, the Duruflé-Prize and the Audience Prize at the 2012 International Chartres Competition, and Second Prize at the 2013 International Xavier Darasse Competition in Toulouse. In May of 2014 he took the Grand Prize Jean Louis Florentz and the Audience Prize at the International Organ Competition of Angers under the direction of the Académie des Beaux-Arts, and in November of 2014 he was awarded Second Prize, Audience Prize and the Florentz Prize at the International Chartres Competition.

Mr. Ospital is equally at home performing as a solo recitalist or with choir or orchestra. He is also eager to perpetuate the art of improvisation in all of its forms, including the accompaniment of silent films. His performances have taken him throughout Europe, including the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Greece, Germany, Switzerland and Holland. He has also performed in Russia, Australia and in North America, where in 2012 he served for six months as Young Artist in Residence at the Cathedral-Basilica of Saint Louis King of France in New Orleans, USA.

Born in 1990, Thomas Ospital began his musical studies at the Conservatory Maurice Ravel in Bayonne, France, completing his studies with Esteban Landart in 2008. From 2008 until 2015 he was a student at the National Conservatory of Music in Paris where he earned five First Place prizes in organ, improvisation, harmony, counterpoint and fugue. His teachers at the Paris Conservatory included Olivier Latry, Michel Bouvard, Thierry Escaich, Philippe Lefebvre, László Fassang, Isabelle Duha, Pierre Pince and Jean-François Zygel.

Mr. Ospital currently serves as Titular Organist of the largest pipe organ in France; the Grand Organ at St. Eustache in Paris. He took up the post in 2015 when he succeeded Jean Guillou. From 2016 to 2019 he served as the first Organist in Residence at Radio France. He is also Professor of Organ Interpretation alongside Olivier Latry (appointed 2021) and Professor of Harmony (appointed 2017) at The Paris National Conservatory of Music (CNSMDP).

ABOUT WORSHIP & ARTS

Brick Church's concert series, Worship & Arts, welcomes all to experience the joyous, uplifting power of the performing arts. Worship & Arts offers concerts and special worship services throughout the year, featuring Brick's superb Chancel Choir, recitals on the church's magnificent Casavant organ, as well as performances by extraordinary guest artists and ensembles from New York City's vibrant artistic scene. Now in its second season, the program has grown to become an important part of the Brick congregation's offerings, and a valued part of the New York City arts community.

At Brick Church, we believe that music, dance, and drama can comfort, inspire, challenge, and bring us closer to the divine, showing us God's glory reflected in all beautiful things. Join us and share in the warmth, excellence, and energy of the performing arts at Brick!

ABOUT THE BRICK PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

The Brick Presbyterian Church is a lively, growing congregation that has been serving New York City since 1767.

The Brick Church is a member congregation of the Presbytery of New York City. The session appoints elders to serve as commissioners to meetings of the Presbytery. In addition, elders serve on various committees when elected or appointed. The Brick Church also supports the work of the Presbytery financially thorough assessments and apportionments and general mission giving. In addition to supporting the Presbytery's mission, the church has traditionally supported a wide range of mission outreach efforts in New York City. Involvement on the national level of the Presbyterian denomination has been strong and supportive over the 250-year history of the congregation. Several ministers of The Brick Church have served as moderators of the General Assembly, the national body of our church. In fact, the Rev. John Rogers, the first minister of the Brick Church, was elected as Moderator of the First General Assembly in 1789.