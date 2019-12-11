Accidental Orchestra Presents QABBALA::ENTANGLEMENT at the Westbeth Community Room

On the Winter Solstice, December 21, 2019, Michael Moss' Accidental Orchestra presents the last four movements of Qabbala::Entanglement, a twelve movement suite inspired by Michael Moss' long study of Eastern mythology, physics, and Jungian analytical psychology. Using improvisation over an extended compositional structure Moss uses each of the 12 movements to express a "sephira" or "limb" of the Tree of Life.



The Accidental Orchestra is a cross between a big band and an orchestra. It is jazz from the 21st century standing on and extending the tradition. "Moss' astute penchant for melding the outside parameters of jazz with imaginative compositions and a wide-ranging improvisational platform delivers the knockout punch (Glenn Astarita, All About Jazz, June 7, 2018)."



The Accidental Orchestra is comprised of a pool of the most exciting improvising artists on the New York scene. Playing in this performance are Rosi Hertlein, Elinor Speirs, Carol Buck, Lenny Mims, Brian Groder, Waldron Mahdi Ricks, Libby Schwartz, Peter Zummo, JD Parran, Elliot Levin, Michael Lytle, Ras Moshe Burnett, Dave Sewelson, Steve Cohn, Alexis Marcelo, John Menegon, Bob Meyer, and Warren Smith.



Michael Moss released the Accidental Orchestra's first cd, HELIX, in 2018 on 4th Stream Records with two compositions--The Old One and C# or Bb. HELIX had the honor of being voted one of the best albums of 2018 by Avant Music News, received enthusiastic world-wide reviews which may be found at https://m2-theory.com/helix-reviews and can be downloaded at Hearnow.





